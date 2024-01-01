90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata and boyfriend Dallas Nuez celebrated their first New Year’s Eve together after going public with their relationship in October.

Kalani, 35, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, January 1, to hint that Dallas, 29, had to work on New Year’s Eve. However, she revealed that the security guard “took his lunch break” so that he could come home to kiss her as the clock struck midnight. Kalani shared a close-up photo of her boyfriend’s tattooed hand holding hers, along with a “Happy New Year” sticker and a glittery gold 2024 GIF.

Dallas reshared the post on his own Stories with three zany face emojis.

Kalani and Dallas’ sweet New Year’s moment comes one week after the couple celebrated their first Christmas with her sons, Oliver, 5, and Kennedy, 4, whom Kalani shares with estranged husband Asuelu Pulaa. Dallas shared a photo of the boys opening presents in matching pajamas on the December 25 holiday.

This marks Kalani and Dallas’ first official holiday season after Kalani revealed the relationship on 90 Day: The Last Resort, which was filmed in January 2023 and aired from August to October. During the premiere of the couples’ therapy show, Kalani told her castmates that Asuelu, 28, cheated on her by accepting oral sex from a woman at a bar during a fall 2022 trip to his native Samoa. While she wanted to leave him, he instead offered to give Kalani a “hall pass” to kiss another man.

Kalani met Dallas and used her pass on him, but their kiss escalated to oral sex and then actual sex. The mom of two developed feelings for the California native and stayed in contact with him, including during the couples’ therapy retreat. Kalani even spent a night away from the resort with Dallas, leaving Asuelu to wonder where she was.

Asuelu’s cheating scandal in Samoa wasn’t his only moment of infidelity. Kalani also revealed on The Last Resort that her husband cheated on her a total of 12 times throughout their marriage, which began in 2018, including during her pregnancies. As a result, she lost her feelings for Asuelu. The couple mutually decided to get divorced at the end of the season.

After months of teasing her romance with Dallas online, Kalani finally hard-launched her boyfriend on October 31 following the reality show’s finale. She took to her Instagram Stories with a photo of Dallas emerging from the ocean, writing, “I waited a year for this.”

Kalani and Dallas have since publicly showered each other with affection multiple times. Two days before their New Year’s Eve kiss, the TLC personality wished Dallas a happy birthday on her Stories. Dallas gushed about his girlfriend in response, calling her “Aulelei,” the Samoan word for “beautiful.”

“Thank you, Aulelei,” he wrote. “Words can’t describe how thankful I am for you and the boys. You’re my rock, my why and I love you always and forever.”