90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata’s boyfriend, Dallas Nuez, shared an adorable message to the reality TV personality in response to her wishing him a happy birthday.

Kalani, 35, took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, December 29, to share a photo of her man walking in the distance. Over the image, she added balloons and a “Happy Birthday” GIF, as well as a white heart. She finished off the birthday post by tagging Dallas, 29.

Dallas took his “thank you” to the next level by showering Kalani with love in his response. “Thank you, Aulelei,” he wrote, using the Samoan word for “beautiful.”

The California native continued, “Words can’t describe how thankful I am for you and the boys. You’re my rock, my why and I love you always and forever.”

The couple’s sweet exchange comes days after they celebrated their first Christmas together with Kalani’s sons Oliver, 5, and Kennedy, 4, whom she shares with estranged husband Asuelu Pulaa. Dallas took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of the boys opening presents in matching pajamas on the Monday, December 25, holiday.

Kalani reshared the photo to her own Stories, adding a “Merry Christmas” sticker.

Dallas Nuez/Instagram

Kalani revealed her relationship with Dallas on 90 Day: The Last Resort, which was filmed in January and aired from August to October. She and Asuelu, 28, joined the show as a last attempt to save their marriage after Asuelu’s repeated infidelity. During the premiere, Kalani revealed that her husband had cheated on her by having oral sex with a woman at a bar during a fall 2022 trip to his native Samoa.

Though she wanted to leave him, Asuelu offered to give Kalani a “hall pass” to kiss someone else. She met Dallas and used the pass with him, but their encounter escalated to oral sex and then actual sex. She also developed feelings for Dallas and continued to have contact with him, including during her and Asuelu’s therapy retreat on The Last Resort. Kalani even spent a night with Dallas away from the resort.

Kalani’s relationship with Dallas, along with the revelation that Asuelu cheated on her throughout their marriage and her pregnancies, made Kalani decide to end the marriage. She and Asuelu agreed to divorce during the finale of The Last Resort.

One day after the finale, Kalani finally brought her romance with Dallas to the public eye. After months of teasing glimpses of Dallas on Instagram, she hard-launched her boyfriend on her Stories by sharing a photo of him emerging from the ocean.

“I waited a year for this,” she wrote.