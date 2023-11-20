Your account
Kalani and Dallas photos with her sons

Instagram (3)

90 Day Fiance Star Kalani’s Boyfriend Dallas Loves Her Sons! See Their Sweet Blended Family Photos

News
Nov 20, 2023 5:18 pm·
By
Picture

90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata’s boyfriend, Dallas Nuez, is fitting right in with her family! Since the couple went public with their relationship in late October 2023, they’ve shared a handful of sweet photos featuring Dallas with Kalani’s sons, Oliver and Kennedy, whom she shares with estranged husband Asuelu Pulaa.

Though Dallas isn’t quite ready to share his own face with the world, often covering his images with emoji, he’s proudly shared Kalani’s boys and made it clear that he has a lot of love for them. Likewise, Oliver and Kennedy appear to be very fond of Dallas.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Dallas with Kalani’s sons!

'90 Day Fiance': Kalani and Boyfriend Dallas' Cutest Photos
 She Has a Type! See 90 Day Fiance's Kalani and BF Dallas' Cutest Photos

