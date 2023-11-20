90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata’s boyfriend, Dallas Nuez, is fitting right in with her family! Since the couple went public with their relationship in late October 2023, they’ve shared a handful of sweet photos featuring Dallas with Kalani’s sons, Oliver and Kennedy, whom she shares with estranged husband Asuelu Pulaa.

Though Dallas isn’t quite ready to share his own face with the world, often covering his images with emoji, he’s proudly shared Kalani’s boys and made it clear that he has a lot of love for them. Likewise, Oliver and Kennedy appear to be very fond of Dallas.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Dallas with Kalani’s sons!