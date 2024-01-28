90 Day Fiancé stars Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa reunited publicly for the first time since their split on Saturday, January 27. The estranged couple spent time together for their son Oliver’s 6th birthday.

“Coparenting for our big boy’s special day,” Kalani, 35, wrote on her Instagram Story, along with a photo of Asuelu, 28, and Oliver clinking their drinks together at a restaurant. “So proud of us! Took us a year, some therapy, and tears but we did it!”

Kalani and Asuelu married in 2018, the same year that Oliver was born. They had a second son, Kennedy, in 2019. The demise of the pair’s relationship played out on season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, which aired in 2023.

The California native found out that Asuelu had cheated on her multiple times. He decided to give her a hall pass to kiss another man in hopes that it would even the score and they could continue to work on their relationship. Kalani wound up falling for her hall pass, Dallas Nuez.

kalanifaagata/Instagram

The two kept in touch and Kalani eventually ended her relationship with Asuelu. They confirmed their split during an October 2023 episode of The Last Resort, where Kalani admitted to “doing other things” besides just kissing her hall pass. After the episode aired, Kalani revealed that she was dating Dallas, 29 and said that she had been “[waiting] a year” to go public with the news.

It’s unclear if Dallas was at the reunion dinner with Kalani and Asuelu. However, he made sure to send love to Oliver on his special day in a social media post.

“Happy birthday, Oliver,” Dallas wrote on his Instagram Story. “You and your brother are such a blessing to me. Love you. Thank you for telling me you love me more than @kalanifaagata. His words not mine.”

Asuelu seemingly spent some solo time with the boys for Oliver’s birthday, too, as he uploaded several photos to Instagram from their time together. “Weekend celebrations for my son Oliver,” he shared. “Happy birthday young man. #Blessblessbless.”

On January 13, the Samoa native hinted at his amicable relationship with Kalani when he shared photos from another day with the kids. “Great time together #coparenting,” he captioned the images. Although Kalani didn’t appear in any of the shots, the caption seemed to reveal that they were getting along for the sake of their young children.