Kalani Faagata’s boyfriend, Dallas Nuez, wrote the sweetest tribute to the 90 Day Fiancé star’s eldest son, Oliver, on his 6th birthday.

“Happy birthday, Oliver,” Dallas, 29, wrote on his Instagram Story on Saturday, January 27. “You and your brother are such a blessing to me. Love you. Thank you for telling me you love me more than @kalanifaagata. His words not mine.” Along with the tribute, Dallas also posted a cute photo of the birthday boy eating a slice of pizza and smiling for the camera.

Kalani, 35, also took to social media to gush over her son on his big day. “Happy birthday to the kindest, most intelligent 6 year old I’ve ever known!” she wrote. “I’m so proud to be your mama, Honey Bear.”

Dallas Nuez/ Instagram

The TLC star shares Oliver and another son, Kennedy, with her estranged husband, Asuelu Pulaa. The pair confirmed their split on 90 Day: The Last Resort in 2023. After the breakup episode aired, Kalani and Dallas went public with their relationship. However, she has yet to share a full photo of her new man’s face on social media.

Kalani met Dallas amid her marriage to Asuelu, 28. After Kalani found out that her husband had cheated on her, he gave her a hall pass to kiss another man. Things escalated beyond just a kiss between Kalani and Dallas, though. After she and Asuelu eventually separated, she started officially dating her now-boyfriend. When she was finally able to publicize the relationship in October 2023, she revealed that she had been “[waiting] a year” to share the news.

Dallas has spent plenty of time with Kalani’s sons throughout the pair’s relationship and often posts photos with them on his Instagram Story. In hopes of remaining mostly anonymous, Dallas usually covers his face with an emoji in the pictures.

On January 22, he clapped back at critics who slammed him for posting so many photos with another man’s kids on social media. “To DM a total stranger and dump your negativity on that person = small boto energy lmfao,” Dallas responded. “How am I ever going to sleep at night?”

Meanwhile, Kalani also defended her man from online critics when she received a racist message about him on Instagram. “You can’t be hideous and racist,” she fired back. “Pick a struggle, embarrassing ass bitch. And, FYI, he’s part your people. Quite literally why I don’t fully share him. Because some people are psychotic.”