In it for the long haul! 90 Day Fiancé alum Juliana Custodio married her longtime boyfriend Ben Obscura more than one year after her February 2022 divorce filing from Micheal Jessen.

“Finally married the love of my life,” Juliana, 26, wrote alongside a carousel of photos of her in a white gown next to her new husband via Instagram on Friday, August 4. “Love you forever.”

In the photos, the former runway model dazzled in a sweetheart neckline, white floor-length gown, while her partner matched her elegance in a black tux. Their son, Benjamin James Louis — who they welcomed in July 2022 — was also present and looked adorable in his tan suit vest.

Juliana first introduced her new man to the world just one month after announcing her messy split from her ex-husband, Micheal, in October 2021.

Fans first met Juliana alongside her ex-husband on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé in November 2019. While Michael and Juliana initially raised eyebrows due to their nearly 20-year age gap, the Brazil native quickly integrated into Michael’s world, even earning the praise of Michael’s ex-wife Sarah Naso and his two young children Max and Cece.

When the couple returned for the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined in May 2020 they revealed they isolated with Sarah and her new husband, Sean Naso, during the pandemic. However, it clearly led to problems as Michael later called his relationship with Juliana a “COVID-19” casualty in October 2021 when he announced their split after nearly two years of marriage.

Courtesy of Juliana Custodio/Instagram

“A quick break from my social media break to say …. #HappyAnniversary @julianacustodiooo, Today is only our second wedding anniversary and, sadly, our last,” Michael wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am happy that you have moved on and have quickly found someone new. I hope that you will have lasting love and happiness and achieve every dream that you set out upon. If anyone can do it, it is you, and I will always be rooting for you. I will remain with you in the wonderful memories that we shared together. My heart is broken.”

Juliana wrote her own response later that day, refuting his claim that COVID-19 was a reason they split.

“You pointed the COVID-19 as one of the reasons we are no longer together, but we all know that there are more than that,” she replied. “As everyone, we went through a hard time financially, but it was not a problem for me to help you, the kids, ex-wife and her husband financially because I was the only one working at the time, but we all know how the situation wears out. I wasn’t part of the family anymore, I was feeling like a maid. It was toxic to a point I was not living the life I wanted to live. I needed to leave because I wasn’t recognizing who I am anymore.”

In Touch previously confirmed Michael and Juliana’s marital home in Connecticut was under threat of foreclosure prior to their split. The entrepreneur was later approved for the Foreclosure Mediation Program in July 2021.

Addressing Michael’s claim that she already moved on, the 90 Day Fiancé alum clapped back, “You say I have found ‘someone new,’ But the truth is, I found happiness within myself. I am happy with the new phase, and I ask you to let me go.”

Only one month later, Juliana shocked fans when she revealed she was expecting her first child with her new boyfriend Ben in November 2021. By January 2022, rumors ignited that Juliana cheated on Michael with Sarah’s husband and even accused Sean of being the father of her baby.

In her own exclusive statement to In Touch, Juliana denied the cheating claims made against her. “It’s really sad that this family has nothing to use against me and they are using my baby and making these stories about me,” she told In Touch in January 2022. “I hope I never have to hear or see these people again.”

In Touch exclusively confirmed that Juliana filed for divorce from Michael on Valentine’s Day 2022 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. It was later finalized on May 19, 2022, with the dissolution being uncontested by either party.