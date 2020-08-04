Holding a grudge. 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima vowed to never forgive her ex-husband, Colt Johnson, and his mother, Debbie Johnson, following their messy divorce.

“We don’t forgive people because we’re weak, we forgive because we’re strong enough to know people make mistakes #90dayfiance,” the Brazilian beauty, 33, wrote via Instagram on a selfie with her boyfriend Eric Nichols, on Monday, August 3. Her caption seemed to be directed toward Eric, 28, since the couple reconciled and are still together even after she found out he dated another woman and spoke badly about her during their brief split.

Courtesy of Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

“Why didn’t you forgive Colty and his mom?” one user commented on her post. “Because: NO,” she responded. Another fan went on to suggest the exes may have made up in private, to which Larissa replied, “I didn’t and never will.”

Colt, 36, and Larissa were married for seven months before he filed for divorce from the influencer in January 2019. During their short-lived marriage, Colt called the police on Larissa three times and each time, she was arrested and charged for domestic violence. Charges from her previous two arrests were dropped and she was able to work out a plea deal for her third. Her domestic battery charge was reduced to disorderly conduct after she completed six months of domestic violence classes and community service.

Courtesy of Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

Larissa and Colt’s split was finalized in April 2019. In the months following their divorce, Larissa claimed her ex-husband left her with nothing in their settlement. Colt and Debbie have both denied her allegations.

On July 30, Larissa shared her “last statement” about her ex on Instagram after Colt told Us Weekly Larissa has called him from fake numbers and accused her of not “trusting him.” Disagreeing with Colt’s remarks, she told him to “go to hell” and explained they were only in touch was to discuss her 2019 taxes. “This is why I called him. He promised to get me the information required and contact my boyfriend, not me, with it.”

While the exes clearly aren’t on good terms, Colt’s mother still thinks Larissa was a better fit for her son than his current girlfriend, Jess Caroline. “I don’t think Larissa is evil. I mean, I don’t think she is not. She’s a different type of person, and she can’t help some of the things that she does and … it’s just the way she is,” Debbie told Us Weekly on July 29. “She can’t help it, but I think Jess just has a plan.”

Following their divorce, Colt moved on with Jess , 26, and they’ve been dating since summer 2019. Meanwhile, Larissa and Eric have been dating off and on since February 2019. Although they have both moved on, it doesn’t seem like Larissa can forgive and forget.