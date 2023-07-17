Relationship deal-breaker? 90 Day Fiancé’s Gino Palazzolo says he has doubts about marrying his fiancée, Jasmine Pineda, after she admitted that she often thinks about sex with her ex-boyfriend, Dane.

In the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6, which aired on Sunday, July 16, the couple got into yet another argument about their exes. This time, Gino, 52, learned that Jasmine, 35, is still in contact with Dane, who happens to live in the same apartment building as her. To make the matter even more uncomfortable, Jasmine also admitted to Gino that she and Dane once had a “friends with benefits” arrangement and that she still has fantasies about that.

“I’ll be honest with you,” Jasmine told Gino. “It’s not that I’m in love with him. It’s not that I’m attracted to him. But since when I wanna have sex with you, you’re never in the mood, you don’t want me. … You reject me all the f—ing time. You are unlocking new levels of insecurities in my life.”

She continued, “Do I think about having sex with him? Just think about it? It’s not that I fantasize about me doing it, but I remember how it was like having sex with him. … If our sexual acts were better, I would fantasize about us.”

Gino was hurt and angered by Jasmine’s revelations, as he considered this a form of cheating. Additionally, he felt it was hypocritical of Jasmine to talk to her ex when she has forbidden him from doing the same with his exes.

“If I spoke to my ex, she would blow a fit, a gasket. Here she is, talking to her ex, fantasizing about him, physically seeing him, moved into the same building he’s in,” Gino said. “I’m losing my trust — and how are we supposed to get married without trust?”

Jasmine has previously opened up about feeling frustrated and self-conscious when it comes to her sex life with Gino. In the season 6 premiere, she visited a doctor to discuss the possibility of vaginal rejuvenation surgery because Gino “has no desire” for her and instead masturbates in the bathroom. She told the doctor she felt “sad” about their sex life.

Gino and Jasmine made their debut on Before the 90 Days season 5. Gino, a Michigan native, met Jasmine online in 2019 before traveling to Panama to meet her for the first time. Their relationship has seen many ups and downs, with exes being a particularly sore subject for the couple. During season 5, Jasmine learned that Gino sent nude photos of her to his ex. Though Jasmine forgave Gino, they have since had several other fights about exes, as well as Gino’s desire for a prenuptial agreement and their different sex drives.

During last week’s episode of Before the 90 Days, Jasmine explained why she felt it is OK for her to stay in contact with an ex but not Gino.

“I’m more trustworthy than he is,” she said after a secret video call with Dane. “I can separate a romantic relationship from a friendship. I have enough maturity to do so. But Gino doesn’t.”

However, Gino wasn’t so sure that Jasmine and Dane are only friends.

“The fact that Jasmine’s ex is in her life and she’s hiding it behind my back, that’s a big red flag to me,” he said. “Something’s going on.”

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.