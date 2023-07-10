Setting boundaries. 90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda ​explains why she is allowed to remain friends with her ex-boyfriend, Dane, while her fiancé, Gino Palazzolo, is not allowed to talk to or meet up with any of his exes.

Fans watched the pair struggle with trust issues and lack of transparency during the Sunday, July 9, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

After Jasmine, 35, told Gino, 52, she needed “space,” the Panama native went to the park to video chat with Dane, who is not only her ex-boyfriend but also her neighbor.

While venting to Dane, Jasmine claimed that she and Gino had “very ugly arguments” since he arrived ​in Panama one week earlier. After complaining that Gino didn’t want to have sex, the TLC personality explained that he suggested they have a prenuptial agreement. However, they have since decided to not have the contract.

“I just want to be loved,” Jasmine told Dane. “But in, like, a healthy way.”

Following her conversation with Dane, a producer asked Jasmine how she would feel if Gino called an ex in his time of need. “Over my dead body!” she responded.

Jasmine then insisted that her position was “not being a hypocrite” and argued she was more “mature” than Gino.

“I’m more trustworthy than he is,” she told the cameras. “I can separate a romantic relationship from a friendship. I have enough maturity to do so. But Gino doesn’t.”

Later in the episode, the couple hit another rough patch when Gino confronted Jasmine in front of her friends about going behind his back to talk to her ex. Gino said he would “never” cheat on Jasmine, though admitted he wasn’t confident Jasmine will remain faithful.

“I hope she’d never cheat on me,” he told the group during their night out on the town. “Because today she was talking to some guy.”

Gino went on to express his frustrations in a confessional.

“Imagine what Jasmine would do if I told her I was friends with my ex. She would blow a nut,” the Michigan native said. “So the fact that Jasmine’s ex is in her life and she’s hiding it behind my back, that’s a big red flag to me.”

“Something’s going on,” Gino added.

Jasmine and Gino have faced many ups and downs since they made their reality TV debut during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. During their first season on the franchise, Gino sent risqué photos of Jasmine to his ex. However, they worked through their issues and got engaged at the end of season 5.

During the July 2 episode, the couple seemed to make progress when they mutually decided to not get a prenup before they tie the knot.

“It seems like Jasmine and I fighting about the prenup was very likely due to cultural differences that we have,” Gino revealed in a confessional. “I don’t believe that I’m going to regret the decision if [we] don’t have a prenup if it means being with the love of my life and the woman that I truly love.”