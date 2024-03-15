To everyone’s surprise, 90 Day Fiancé stars Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo are officially married! However, that didn’t stop the Panamanian beauty from being disappointed during their honeymoon getaway.

In a teaser for the premiere of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? season 8, shared by Access, the newlyweds are seen cruising on a boat as the Michigan native captains the vessel. “Isn’t it gorgeous out here on the lake? This is gorgeous,” Gino, 54, excitedly told the educator. “This is so romantic being on the boat with you, don’t you think?”

Jasmine, 36, visibly not impressed with the size of the small boat, simply nodded her head in disagreement. “Well baby, how I pictured my honeymoon, was like, a private jet, like big [yacht],” she told Gino, who initially didn’t understand her pronunciation of the word. “Like a private chef.”

Jasmine and Gino debuted their relationship on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in December 2021. Despite their rocky love connection, the pair documented their road toward the aisle on season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé, more than two years later in 2023. Despite ending up tying the knot, it’s clear by the tell-all their issues weren’t completely solved.

During the season 10 reunion, Jasmine watched unreleased footage of Gino’s bachelor party, which initially the automotive engineer kept secret from her.

Jasmine initially found out about Gino’s bachelor party from Gino’s sister, Michelle, after she arrived in the States and quickly became upset as Gino claimed he wouldn’t have a bachelor party until Jasmine was around to help plan it.

“Here I am, feeling guilty for getting mad at Gino, being very hard on myself, blaming everything on me, like, yes, maybe, you know, I’m too jealous,” she said in a confessional during a November 2023 episode. “I have trust issues after finding all these things from his exes. But I should have trusted my instinct because I was right.”

After watching the footage, where Gino is seen hugging topless dancers, Jasmine told cameras she probably wouldn’t have married Gino if she was aware of how he acted at the bachelor party.

“This is it, Nikki,” Jasmine said as she hugged her costar Nikki Exotika during part 2 of the tell-all, which aired on March 10. “This is the last straw. This is it. I’m done. I can’t forgive, and you know me — I’m traumatized.”

Jasmine and Gino are set to return to screens for season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? as their “future is hanging in the balance” after “certain agreements weren’t followed through on.”

“Gino & Jasmine had a rocky 90 days and now, they both feel betrayed,” the official press release teased. “Will Jasmine stay in the U.S. long enough for the couple to find happiness? Or will Gino’s mistakes drive Jasmine back to Panama?”

Fans can watch Gino and Jasmine’s love story play out on season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? set to premiere on TLC Sunday, March 17 at 8 p.m. ET.