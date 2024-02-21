90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda is expressing her appreciation for a mystery “love” on Valentine’s Day almost a year after moving to the United States and marrying Gino Palazzolo.

“I’m very grateful for you too my love and you have no idea how much I’ve missed you,” Jasmine, 36, wrote as she showed off a romantic gift via Instagram on Wednesday, February 21. “Till our next adventures … What a blast spending time with you.” In the photo, the Panama native showed off a big red gift box, which was labeled to their “Valentine,” and a teddy bear with the words “love” on it.

Jasmine didn’t reveal who sent her the love-themed gifts, but the post certainly sent fans through a loop as they just watched Jasmine marry her longtime partner, 53, after finally moving to the United States on season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé.

In Touch exclusively confirmed that Gino and Jasmine made it down the aisle in June 2023, according to a Wayne County Michigan clerk. Their wedding later aired during the February 18 episode of the series.

However, it’s clear there was trouble in paradise after Gino and Jasmine’s romantic nuptials as it was announced on February 14 that the pair were set to appear on season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

“Gino and Jasmine had a rocky 90 days and now, they both feel betrayed when certain agreements aren’t followed through on, leaving their future hanging in the balance,” the official press release teased about the days that followed their wedding. “Will Jasmine stay in the U.S. long enough for the couple to find happiness? Or will Gino’s mistakes drive Jasmine back to Panama?”

The pair, who made their debut to the franchise on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2021, initially met online in 2019 and later documented their first in person meeting in front of reality TV cameras. While Jasmine and Gino had major chemistry when they finally met, the pair faced many challenges throughout their relationship, ranging from jealousy to finances.

Despite finally living in the same country during season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé, the pair still had major work to do when it came to their love connection. The Michigan native hid the fact that he quit his job, meanwhile, Jasmine slammed Gino’s family and accused them of “attacking” her. The mom of two also had secrets of her own, later admitting her ex-boyfriend Dane loaned her $2,000 toward her butt implant surgery.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? premieres on TLC Sunday, March 17, at 8 p.m. ET.