90 Day Fiance Season 10 Tell-All Recap: Reunion Part 2

The 90 Day Fiancé season 10 tell-all continued with part two on Sunday, March 10, and there was no shortage of shocking revelations.

Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda’s relationship was left hanging by a thread when Jasmine seemingly shared the truth about the mysterious lip gloss in her husband’s car. Meanwhile, Sam Wilson revealed a moment of infidelity from early on in his relationship with Citra Herani. And while Devin Hoofman and Nick Ham are getting ready to settle down together, Nikki Exotika and Justin Shutencov could be splitting up for good.