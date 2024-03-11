90 Day Fiance Season 10 Tell-All Recap: Reunion Part 2

Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda’s relationship was left hanging by a thread when Jasmine seemingly shared the truth about the mysterious lip gloss in her husband’s car. Meanwhile, Sam Wilson revealed a moment of infidelity from early on in his relationship with Citra Herani. And while Devin Hoofman and Nick Ham are getting ready to settle down together, Nikki Exotika and Justin Shutencov could be splitting up for good.
During season 10, Jasmine accused Gino of cheating on her when she found a lip gloss tube that did not belong to her in his car. He insisted that he didn’t know where it came from, and it remained a mystery — until now. At the tell-all, Jasmine unveiled a note that she found in Gino’s house from a woman who claimed to be the owner of the lip gloss. She also found a pair of used panties, which the woman claimed Gino removed from her body. Gino claimed that a fan left the note and panties on his front porch.
2 of 5
Justin Spent Time With His Ex
Justin and Nikki’s relationship has been on and off for years. After their most recent breakup, Nikki flew to Moldova for his birthday, and she believed their engagement was back on. However, Justin said during the tell-all that he needed more time to consider things. Nikki also revealed that Justin’s ex-girlfriend reached out to her to congratulate her on their engagement, and she found out that Justin was still spending time with his ex. Though Justin told Nikki he loved her, he admitted to his castmates that they would have less problems in their relationship if she acted more “like a lady.”
3 of 5
Nick Is Settling Into a New Job
Nick and Devin joined the tell-all to provide an update on their living situation. Nick revealed that he already has his green card and started a new job as a project manager in Atlanta, which he is enjoying more than Searcy, Arkansas. Devin said she and Nick are living separately right now to give him time to settle in, although she plans to join him in Atlanta later. Nick said he’s looking forward to settling down and having a baby with Devin.
4 of 5
Sam Cheated on Citra
During part one, Sam and Citra revealed that they were expecting baby No. 1. However, their exciting news was followed up by a shocking reveal when Sam admitted he had a one-night stand with another woman. At the time, he and Citra were in a committed relationship, but they hadn’t met in person yet. Citra said she was jealous at the time but got over it.
5 of 5
Nikki Is Pulling the K-1 Visa
At the end of the tell-all, Nikki revealed that Justin’s K-1 visa was still in progress. However, he wasn’t sure if he wanted to go through with the interview and later confirmed that he wouldn’t do it. Nikki said she felt hurt, confused and angry and decided to pull the K-1 visa.