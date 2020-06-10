Proud parent! 90 Day Fiancé alum Evelyn Halas is taking her pregnancy in stride, sharing a glowing new photo of her bare baby bump and an update on her road to motherhood via Instagram on June 8. The former TV personality and her husband, Justin Halas, are counting down the days until their first child arrives.

“My third trimester is coming soon … but for now, he is moving a lot … having some fun in mommy’s belly!” the San Jose resident captioned the portrait, showing off her growing tummy while wearing a striped shirt and leggings.

Courtesy of Evelyn Halas/Instagram

It’s been an exciting year for the couple, especially since news of her pregnancy took them by “surprise,” the brunette beauty previously told In Touch.

The dynamic duo discovered she was expecting on December 31, and it wowed the mama-to-be because it happened “so fast!”

“I [am] 35 and [being] pregnant [at] this age is a bit more difficult, but … in my case, [it] was very easy!” she exclusively revealed to In Touch in April. “It was hard to believe, so the other day Justin and I went to the doctor to [get] another pregnancy test!”

Although having a baby might have not been in their original plans for 2020, she feels truly blessed to know her family with Justin will soon be expanding. “Never imagined that was going to happen [amid] all this madness in the world … but we are happy with my pregnancy,” she added. “I’m well, healthy and happy.”

Courtesy of Evelyn Halas/Instagram

Evelyn announced the sex of her child on May 15, telling followers she and her hubby would be welcoming a baby boy. The TLC alum first shared the news of her pregnancy on April 20.

Courtesy of Evelyn Halas/Instagram

After hearing about their bundle of joy, several fans congratulated the lovebirds on becoming parents. Justin and Evelyn famously met at a hot dog stand at the 2013 World Games in Colombia. Before we knew it, the pair was ready to walk down the aisle.

“She makes me a better man and everything I do, I do for her,” he said about blushing bride on an episode. “She’s the one.”