A welcome surprise! 90 Day Fiancé alum Evelyn Halas was over the moon to find out she was expecting her first child with Justin Halas, the reality star exclusively tells In Touch in a statement on April 27.

The TV personality and her husband discovered she was pregnant with baby No. 1 on December 31, 2019, and they were shocked because it happened “so fast!”

“I [am] 35 and [being] pregnant [at] this age is a bit more difficult, but … in my case, [it] was very easy!” she exclusively tells In Touch. “It was hard to believe, so the other day Justin and I went to the doctor to [get] another pregnancy test!”

Courtesy of Evelyn Halas/Instagram

“Three tests … all positive!” the TLC alum shares. “Never imagined that was going to happen [amid] all this madness in the world … but we are happy with my pregnancy. I’m well, healthy and happy to see my belly grow day after day.”

On April 24, the star took to Instagram with an update about how she is doing, sharing a new photo showing off her baby bump. “It’s not a easy time [to] be pregnant … but I appreciate every single moment! Learning how to be again,” Evelyn wrote.

The mama-to-be previously announced she and Justin will be welcoming a new addition on April 20. “#BabyHalas is coming! Estamos esperando baby!” she captioned her post, next to a photo of two safety pins with an extra tiny safety pin inside of one.

Courtesy of Evelyn Halas/Instagram

After sharing the exciting news with her followers, Evelyn gave a special shout-out to all of the people who reached out to congratulate them. “Thank you everyone for all your good wishes and love! I appreciate it,” she wrote via Instagram Stories.

Fans are enjoying watching the brunette beauty’s road to parenthood, especially after being introduced to the couple on season 2 of the hit reality series. The pair famously met at a hot dog stand during the 2013 World Games in Colombia. It didn’t take long for Justin to realize she was everything he had been looking for.

“She makes me a better man,” he said about his blushing bride. “She’s the one.” The dynamic duo tied the knot in 2014 and they are now living in California as they prepare to welcome their bundle of joy.

Are they having a boy or girl? Time will tell!