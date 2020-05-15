She’s rocking the color blue! 90 Day Fiancé alum Evelyn Halas is expecting a little boy with her husband, Justin Halas. The season 2 star announced the sex of her first child with a new baby bump photo on Friday, May 15, confirming they will be welcoming a son.

“Es Niño! It’s a Boy,” the TLC alum captioned her post tagged in San Jose, California.

“So happy for you and Justin!” one fan wrote in response, congratulating the couple on their bundle of joy. “Babies are such a blessing,” the social media user added. “Praying for a happy, healthy delivery,” another one of her followers chimed in.

Courtesy of Evelyn Halas/Instagram

Evelyn first shared the news about her pregnancy on April 20, posting a photo of two safety pins with a smaller safety pin inside one of them to reveal she was expecting baby No. 1 with Justin. “Surprise!!! #BabyHalas is coming! Estamos esperando baby!” the TV personality gushed at the time.

The stunner found out she had a bun in the oven on December 31, 2019 and it came as a welcome surprise. “I [am] 35 and [being] pregnant [at] this age is a bit more difficult, but … in my case, [it] was very easy!” she exclusively told In Touch. “It was hard to believe, so the other day Justin and I went to the doctor to [get] another pregnancy test!”

Evelyn knew it was official when she had three positive results. “Never imagined that was going to happen [amid] all this madness in the world” she said, confirming they are beyond grateful for the blessing. “I’m well, healthy and happy to see my belly grow day after day.”

Courtesy of Evelyn Halas/Instagram

On May 12, the star showed off her newfound curves and talked about how “everything has its time and moment,” adding how much she’s enjoying this journey to becoming a mom.

Evelyn and her hubby are still going strong after all of these years. The parents-to-be met at the 2013 World Games in Colombia, an experience she still cherishes to this day. “Our first dinner!” she captioned a throwback photo in April.

We can’t wait to see what they name their baby boy!