Bun in the oven! 90 Day Fiancé star Evelyn Halas showed off her growing baby bump via Instagram on Thursday, April 23, just after she and husband Justin Halas announced they are expecting baby No. 1.

“It’s not an easy time [to be] pregnant … but I appreciate every single moment!” she captioned the photo, first in Spanish then in English. “Learning how to be again!” she added. In the picture, the brunette beauty looked content as she gave fans a glimpse of her round tummy.

Courtesy of Evelyn Halas/Instagram

In the comments, fans gushed over the expecting mother. “Wow!! I am so excited for you guys!!! You were my favorite! Happy pregnancy,” one user wrote.“Ughh you’re glowing,” another added, “Watching you and Justin on 90 Day Fiancé and now you’re having a baby, super excited to see this journey too.”

The happy couple revealed they were expecting on Monday, April 20. “Surprise!!! #BabyHalas is coming! Estamos esperando baby!” she captioned a photo of two safety pins with an extra tiny safety pin inside one.

Following the duo’s big news, Evelyn took to her Instagram Story to highlight her growing belly. While blowing a kiss to the camera, she wrote, “Thank you, everyone, for all your good wishes and love! I appreciate it.”

90 Day fans first met Evelyn and Justin during season 2 of the franchise. They struggled with their long-distance relationship after they met at a hot dog stand in 2013 outside the World Games in Colombia. It didn’t take long for the pair to fall madly in love.

After the World Games, Justin flew back to Colombia to visit Evelyn where he ended up asking for her hands in marriage. “She makes me a better man and everything I do, I do for her,” he said on the show at the time. “She’s The One.”

They went on to get married in 2014 and moved to California where they have been going strong ever since. They celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in August 2019. After seven years together, there is no doubt these two are the real deal. We can’t wait to meet baby Halas!