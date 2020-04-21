Congratulations to the happy couple! Evelyn Halas from season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé shared some very exciting news on Monday, April 20, revealing she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with her husband, Justin Halas.

“Surprise!!! #BabyHalas is coming! Estamos esperando baby!” the TLC alum captioned her announcement tagged in San Jose, California, which featured two safety pins and a tiny safety pin inside one of them.

“Best news I’ve read all day! Vegan pregnancy was so awesome and easy for me btw,” one person replied. “I’m so excited and happy for you guys!! We can’t wait!!!” another added. “I’ve been looking forward to this since I saw your season,” a third wrote.

Not long after, the former TV personality shared a sweet video showing off her growing baby bump while blowing a kiss at the camera. “Thank you everyone for all your good wishes and love! I appreciate it,” she wrote via Instagram Stories.

Courtesy of Evelyn Halas/Instagram

Viewers watched the lovebirds navigate the hardships of a long-distance relationship on the hit reality show. Justin and Evelyn met at a hot dog stand in Colombia while at the 2013 World Games. Within a week, the two fell head over heels in love with each other, inspiring the self-proclaimed “ladies man” to ditch the dating scene and get serious.

Justin later flew back to visit her and ended up popping the question because he knew she was the “real” deal. “She makes me a better man and everything I do, I do for her,” he said about his leading lady on the show. “She’s the one.”

Evelyn has continued to share updates about her life on social media, last posting a photo with her beau in March during their relaxing afternoon together. “Hi from Home! Con mis babies en la casita,” she captioned the snap.

The dynamic duo has known each other for seven years and they are now living in the United States together. Even though Justin and Evelyn had an unconventional start to their relationship, the parents-to-be are going stronger than ever.

In November 2019, she shared a photo showing both of their wedding rings and gushed over their bond. “We are not the perfect perfection … I believe it doesn’t exist!” the message translated from Spanish to English reads. “We have high and low … but love is always there. Let’s go together along this path called life … we will see that it brings 2020!”