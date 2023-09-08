90 Day Fiancé stars Ella Johnson and Johnny Chao appeared to have a great time during Johnny’s first visit to see his girlfriend in the U.S. in July, but the trip left the couple in “limbo” after he allegedly traveled to “Arizona to see another woman,” a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Ella begged Johnny not to go to Arizona, but he did anyways and is now saying he should not have, and he feels bad,” the insider reveals.

According to the source, the woman allegedly met Johnny as “a fan” through Instagram, but he also video chatted with her and sent her money. Now, Ella is finding it “hard to believe” that Johnny did not have sex with the woman in Arizona, even though he denies it.

The situation has put a strain on Ella and Johnny’s relationship, as the insider says, “Ella does not think Johnny cares for her.” Likewise, the source does not believe Johnny values Ella.

The woman in Arizona might not be the only one, as the source alleges that other women have claimed they have also “been speaking with Johnny” during his relationship with Ella and while the couple were “trying” to film.

Reps for Johnny did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Johnny made it to Idaho to meet Ella for the first time on July 5. The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple spent nearly two months together, keeping fans updated on their adventures via Instagram. Johnny wrote on July 9 that he was “beyond grateful” to have finally made it there, while Ella said in a July 10 video that it was “really great to finally be in person” together.

“It’s like the drama from the show and before in person is gone. I am so glad our communication stays open always,” she added.

Johnny posted on August 28 that he was heading home to China “to prepare more money to bring with me next time,” but he promised he would “be back” soon.

Johnny and Ella made their debut on Before the 90 Day season 5, which aired from December 2021 to April 2022. The divorced father made several attempts to visit Ella throughout their time on the show, but COVID case spikes and travel restrictions kept him from making the trip. Ella became frustrated by this and gave Johnny an ultimatum, telling him that they needed to meet halfway in Dubai or make their relationship open so that she could see other men in her area. Though Johnny did not make the Dubai trip, he also wanted their relationship to remain monogamous, which led Ella to admit that she cheated on him.

“I need physical attention,” she revealed during a March 2022 episode. “I called over a friend and talked and cuddled with him and we ended up having sex.”

According to In Touch’s source, however, this cheating incident was “invented” for the TLC show. The network allegedly lost interest in Ella and Johnny after Before the 90 Days season 5, as the insider says Ella wanted to film Johnny’s time in the U.S. this summer but “was told they were too irrelevant.”

Without 90 Day Fiancé, Ella and Johnny had to find another way to make money, so they started taking Cameo requests. Despite receiving backlash from fans over this decision, Ella said in a July 8 video that the money would help them plan their future away from reality TV.

“If we do plan to continue our future together, which hopefully we will be able to, because that’s what we’re feeling,” Ella said. “This time is not going to be filmed, everyone, so I will not be making any money other than the money that we make from the businesses that I’m starting.”