Happier than ever! 90 Day Fiancé star Ella Johnson is on cloud nine after meeting her love Johnny Chao in person for the first time.

Ella posted a video to Instagram on Monday, July 10, featuring moments from Johnny’s visit to Idaho. Set to Demi Lovato’s “Confident,” the video showed photos and clips of Johnny with Ella’s dogs, holding a shotgun and watching footage of a couple’s wedding on the TV. Ella revealed in a comment that the wedding belonged to her friends, a fellow Chinese-American couple and “huge support system to me and Johnny.”

In the caption, Ella revealed that it’s “been really great to finally be in person” together after their long journey on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 5, which aired from December 2021 to April 2022.

“It’s like the drama from the show and before in person is gone. I am so glad our communication stays open always,” she wrote.

Johnny, a divorced father from Jinan, China, met Ella, a livestock rancher from Idaho Falls, Idaho, on a dating site for white women seeking Asian men. They quickly fell in love and planned to meet in person, but travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic got in the way. When the restrictions were lifted in 2021, the couple decided it was best for Johnny to move to the U.S. to be with Ella. However, he hesitated when coronavirus cases spiked again.

This put a strain on Ella and Johnny’s relationship. She had previously been in another long-distance relationship with an Indian man, but they ended things after meeting in person because he didn’t want a “sexual relationship” with Ella. She feared Johnny would change his mind, too.

Ella insisted that Johnny meet her in person in Dubai or make their relationship open so she could date other men. Again, Johnny postponed their meet up, and Ella cheated on him. Johnny was hurt, but he understood where she was coming from and continued trying to plan a visit.

After several more months of complications due to his job, Johnny finally made it to Idaho on Wednesday, July 5. He has posted several photos and videos from his trip, and it seems he’s had a great time.

“Thanks for pick me up and drove so far away this time i didn’t feel any difference just feel like back to my hometown, just quite harmony and many good people never regret to fulfill this trip I am beyond grateful [sic],” Johnny wrote on Instagram.

Ella also posted that fans could request Cameo videos from the couple, which sparked backlash. She explained that the videos can “support” her future with Johnny.

“If we do plan to continue our future together, which hopefully we will be able to, because that’s what we’re feeling,” Ella shared via Instagram on Saturday, July 8. “This time is not going to be filmed everyone, so I will not be making any money other than the money that we make from the businesses that I’m starting.”