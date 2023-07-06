Finally together! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Ella Johnson and Johnny Chao have officially met in person.

Johnny traveled from China to Idaho on Wednesday, July 5, to be with Ella. He posted photos from the Boise Airport on his Instagram. “After 12 hour flights I made it,” he captioned the carousel.

Ella and Johnny took a long-awaited selfie together after his arrival, which many fans reposted on social media. Ella shared a few reposts on her Instagram Stories, writing, “I am so happy too!”

Johnny, a divorced father from Jinan, China, and Ella, a livestock rancher from Idaho Falls, Idaho, shared the story of their romance on 90 Day Fiancé season 5, which aired from December 2021 to April 2022. The two met on a dating site for white women seeking Asian men. They quickly fell in love, but coronavirus pandemic restrictions and travel bans kept Johnny and Ella from visiting each other in person.

Courtesy of Ella Johnson/Instagram

When travel bans were lifted in 2021, Johnny planned to move to the U.S. to be with Ella, leaving his older parents and his son, Stoney, in China. However, he hesitated to make the big move when coronavirus cases began to spike again.

Ella became frustrated with Johnny’s hesitation. She had previously been in a long-distance relationship with an Indian man, but they ended things after meeting in person in Thailand because he did not want a “sexual relationship” with her. Ella feared Johnny would also change his mind if he waited any longer to meet her in person. She told Johnny that he could either meet her halfway in Dubai or have an open relationship with her so that she could see other men in her area.

Johnny wanted the relationship to stay monogamous, but he postponed his Dubai trip until February. This led Ella to reveal that she had cheated on him with a friend, as seen on a March 2022 episode of Before the 90 Days.

“I don’t think you understand how hard this has been on me. I need attention, I need physical attention and when you have been going back and forth with this, I called over a friend and talked with him and cuddled with him and we ended up having sex,” she told Johnny over a video call.

While Johnny was hurt by Ella’s actions, he understood where she was coming from. He promised to work hard to fix the relationship during his visit in February and even asked for Ella’s ring size. Unfortunately, Johnny ran into more complications as he tried to quit his job in China.

“The resignation process in China is that he has to give them a letter, that you have to have approved. You can’t just quit, because you have to have this stamp,” Ella said on 90 Day Diaries in June 2022.

Ella was still hurt that she hadn’t met Johnny in person yet, and she wasn’t sure if she could make it to 2023 without him visiting her. Still, she wanted to wait because their love was worth it.

“I am willing to wait for him because he really is an amazing person and I love him,” she said.