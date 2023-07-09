90 Day Fiancé star Ella Johnson confirmed she and Johnny Chao are continuing their romance amid backlash she received for offering Cameos to her followers.

“If we do plan to continue our future together, which hopefully we will be able to, because that’s what we’re feeling,” Ella confirmed via Instagram on Saturday, July 8. “This time is not going to be filmed everyone, so I will not be making any money other than the money that we make from the businesses that I’m starting.”

She reiterated that the “haters” were “very pissed off” when she began to ask for financial support in the form of offering paid video messages.

“I have a Cameo, if you guys want to support us for our future, this is how you can do it,” Ella continued. “The Cameos that I got before again, it’s all been helping to like, the future with me and Johnny and what we need.”

Johnny and Ella met for the first time in Ella’s home state of Idaho on July 5 after initially sharing their story on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which debuted in December 2021. The two initially met on a dating site for white women seeking Asian men and quickly fell for each other. Unfortunately, coronavirus pandemic restrictions and travel bans kept Johnny and Ella from visiting each other in person.

Courtesy of Ella Johnson/Instagram

When restrictions were lifted in the summer of 2021, the TLC alums decided that Johnny would travel to the United States for their first meeting. He planned to leave his job, his older parents and his son, Stoney, in China, however, he hesitated once again when coronavirus cases began to spike again.

Ella grew tired of Johnny’s hesitation and asked him to meet her in Dubai or consider an open relationship so that she could see men in her area. The China native wanted the relationship to stay monogamous, but he postponed his Dubai trip until February. This led Ella to reveal that she had cheated on him with a friend, as seen on a March 2022 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

While Johnny was hurt by Ella’s actions, he understood where she was coming from. He promised to work hard to fix the relationship during his visit in February and even asked for Ella’s ring size. Unfortunately, Johnny ran into more complications as he tried to quit his job in China.

“The resignation process in China is that he has to give them a letter, that you have to have approved. You can’t just quit, because you have to have this stamp,” Ella said on 90 Day Diaries in June 2022.

Months later, Ella revealed the pair had split that September. “We’re not together currently. He still says that he wants to come over here and I told him I more than support that,” she explained via Instagram in September 2022. “But I’m not gonna sit here and wait anymore. I wish everyone and him the best in whatever he decides. I really do care about him and I really did care about our relationship.”

There was no bad blood between Ella and Johnny as her former flame was in the comment section showing his support. “Congrats for your weight loss, you deserve better man, good luck and best wish,” he wrote. “Life is full of challenges and miracles, be the best of you and you will have the best relationship.”

While the pair were seemingly split, Ella revealed in June 2023 that Johnny officially had plans to come to visit her.

“Says he will be here around the fourth,” she told fans via her Instagram Story. “So I guess you will see. Beats me if it will happen or not.”