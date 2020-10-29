Another year in the books! 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple Elizabeth Potthast Castravet and her husband, Andrei Castravet, may have dealt with some intense family showdowns on season 5 of the TLC spinoff, but they are still going strong and celebrating a milestone in their relationship.

“Happy third anniversary to my husband!! These past three years have been the best years of my life,” the mother of one, 30, gushed on Wednesday, October 28. “My husband is everything I have dreamed of and more. [Our daughter] Eleanor makes our entire family and takes all of our stress and worries away! I love our little family and cannot wait to see what the future holds.”

Elizabeth shared a romantic photo of them locking lips, posing alongside each other and another showing Andrei swooping her off her feet — literally!

Andrei, 34, later shared his own playful pic from their date and reflected on their journey. “My old buddy, old friend, old pal and lover Elizabeth. I love you, happy three years to us! Dancing With the Stars?? No problem lol,” the TV personality quipped.

The two first connected through an app while she was planning a European vacation. After meeting in person in 2016, Andrei and Elizabeth made their romance work long-distance and made plans to have him relocate from Ireland to America. The pair exchanged their vows in 2017 and they now reside in Florida with their daughter, Eleanor, whom they welcomed in January 2019.

In season 5 of Happily Ever After?, Elizabeth’s family faced off with Andrei while visiting his native country of Moldova for the couple’s second wedding ceremony.

Elizabeth’s brother, Charlie Potthast, nearly came to blows with Andrei during one heated scene after Charlie kept inquiring about his past. Andrei also didn’t see eye to eye with Elizabeth’s sister, Jennifer “Jenn” Davis (née Potthast), or with Elizabeth’s father, Chuck Potthast, in some moments.

Following part 1 of the tell-all, Elizabeth defended her husband for being a stay-at-home dad, which got brought up on the reunion special. “I love you [two]. Stop listening to your brother and sister. There is nothing wrong with a stay-at-home dad,” one of the reality star’s fans commented on her family photo.

“Nothing at all wrong with it! He is an amazing daddy,” Elizabeth replied.

Fortunately, it looks like they are putting all of the drama behind them!