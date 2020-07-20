Heading down the aisle ended up being a source of tension for Elizabeth Potthast and her beau, Andrei Castravet, on the Sunday, July 19, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? The couple went looking for wedding venues in Moldova and she was not impressed when they were given a tour of the first possible location.

“How’s it looking, babe?” he asked. “Not exactly what I had in mind, but we’ll see.”

Elizabeth wanted to give the spot a chance, but it rubbed her the wrong way that it was a strip mall by day and casino by night. “It’s not a very good option [for our second wedding],” she told Andrei in the confessional. “It’s kind of tacky. The furniture is outdated and this isn’t doing it for me at all right now,” the reality star admitted.

Courtesy of Elizabeth Potthast Castravet/Instagram

It didn’t help that Elizabeth and Andrei weren’t able to try the food. Instead, they were only allowed to see photos. “I know this food is a delicacy here [in Moldova], but I know my family is going to probably be weirded out by these dishes because they are different looking,” the mother of one noted.

Elizabeth said she didn’t have an issue with the dishes, but her loved ones might prefer American food like “cheeseburgers or fried chicken” on their special day.

“It’s not about her family,” Andrei said in the confessional. “It’s about our wedding. It’s all about us and if they don’t like it, they may go around the corner and eat some American fast food.”

Elizabeth later mentioned they have never been to eastern Europe before. “My family has a lot of concerns about traveling to Moldova,” she revealed. “I’m trying to be as polite as possible, but I definitely am not booking a wedding venue without tasting the food.” When they exit, she told him it’s a definite no.

Courtesy of Elizabeth Potthast Castravet/Instagram

Afterward, Elizabeth elaborated on why she was not choosing that venue and he said, “You’re f–king annoying.” They began to argue and she stormed off. “I had to walk away or seriously, I’m going to punch you in the face,” the TLC alum told him after cooling down.

Later, they went to another venue which wowed her, especially because they were able to taste the food. “It’s beautiful, clean, inviting and upscale,” Elizabeth said. “I love this place so much. I think it’s definitely the one.”

At the end of the episode, Elizabeth got baptized and converted into his Christian Orthodox religion. Now, they are one step closer to their nuptials on the show!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs on TLC on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.