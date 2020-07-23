Work it! 90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth Potthast shut down photoshop rumors and posted a sexy video showing off her slim figure.

“To those who say I photoshop my pictures,” she captioned the video shared to Instagram on Wednesday, July 22, modeling her killer body. She added the hashtags, “#sexyhusband #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #nobodyshaming.” In the clip, her husband, Andrei Castravet, was by her side getting silly for the camera. The happy couple concluded their video with a sweet smooch.

Courtesy of Elizabeth Potthast/Instagram

Throughout the summer, Elizabeth has shared several bikini-clad photos, in which trolls have accused her of editing her form. “Your stomach is so outrageously photoshopped in that first picture LOL,” one hater wrote on her post for the Fourth of July. After sharing her stripped-down video, it doesn’t seem like she will be getting accused of doctoring her photos anytime soon.

In the comments, fans praised her for showing her haters who’s boss. “Your haters will always be your biggest fans,” one user wrote. “Watching and clinging to everything you do then hate on you because they ain’t you.”

Courtesy of Elizabeth Potthast/Instagram

After welcoming her daughter, Eleanor, in January 2019, Elizabeth has been documenting her post-baby body on social media. In April, she revealed she was using healthy shakes as her go-to meal replacement while juggling her busy schedule as a mom.

Elizabeth and Andrei are currently on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and the couple has been detailing their wedding drama in recent episodes. The pair, who are looking to tie the knot for the second time in Andrei’s home of Moldova, bickered over the wedding venue and the food that would be served at their special day.

“I’m trying to be as polite as possible, but I definitely am not booking a wedding venue without tasting the food,” she said during the episode. “It’s not about her family,” Andrei said in a confessional interview. “It’s about our wedding. It’s all about us and if they don’t like it, they may go around the corner and eat some American fast food.”

Despite their lovers’ quarrel, Elizabeth and Andrei eventually settled on the perfect venue.

We stan a couple who knows how to compromise and a badass mama!