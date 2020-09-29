Elizabeth Potthast defended husband Andrei Castravet being a stay-at-home dad after part 1 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all. The TV personality showed support for her man following the special which aired on Sunday, September 27.

Elizabeth, 30, took to Instagram with a photo alongside her “partner in crime” on Monday, September 28, and one fan gave him kudos in the comments.

Courtesy Elizabeth Potthast/Instagram

“I love you [two]. Stop listening to your brother [Charlie] and sister [Jenn] and there is nothing wrong with a stay-at-home dad,” the social media user wrote. “Nothing at all wrong with it! He is an amazing daddy,” Elizabeth replied.

Jenn and Charlie both voiced their thoughts on Andrei not making extra income in previous episodes, revealing they wanted him to contribute to his household more than he does. They also said it was upsetting that their father, Chuck Potthast, paid for the couple’s lavish wedding in Moldova since he didn’t pay for either of their nuptials.

During the season 5 tell-all, Andrei, 34, confirmed he was still caring for their daughter, Eleanor, while Elizabeth brings in money working for her father, Chuck.

“I don’t care what other people say, honestly. I just do what I have to do,” the reality star explained. Even though Elizabeth said he’s not always busy, Andrei replied, “I’m still [the] man of the house,” adding, “It doesn’t change anything.”

Courtesy of Elizabeth Potthast/Instagram

The father of one also shared his interest to get into the real estate business at some point, and Elizabeth agreed he would be “great” at it.

Elizabeth and Andrei weren’t afraid to speak their minds on the tell-all, and they even sounded off on costar Larissa Dos Santos Lima. Elizabeth shaded the Brazil native for being a “stripper” after her appearance on the webcam site CamSoda.

“Many have families to feed and bills to pay and it is an important way for them to remain independent and survive in life,” Larissa, 34, told In Touch exclusively in response to her fellow TLC alum. “I respect anybody who goes to work to make a better future for themselves and their family.”

Part 2 of the season 5 tell-all will air next Sunday, October 4, on TLC.