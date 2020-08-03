A battle of epic proportions! Andrei Castravet was already upset at his brother-in-law, Charlie, for digging into his past while visiting Moldova and it almost caused the men to get into a physical fight in the dramatic Sunday, August 2, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

The new episode began with Andrei, 33, asking wife Elizabeth Potthast, 29, what happened at their family dinner the night before, referring to her comments about them potentially not getting married a second time. “Did you change your mind [about the wedding]?” he asked her. “I want us to be happy,” she replied.

“I was yet again in the middle of you, my dad [Chuck Potthast] and Charlie,” the mom of one added.

During the awkward dinner, Charlie asked Andrei’s brother, Radu, if Andrei actually was a cop while living there. Chuck also questioned if “it was normal” in eastern Europe to have their wives be the breadwinners. Elizabeth’s dad didn’t like that she worked while Andrei stayed at home with their daughter, Eleanor, back in America.

When Andrei and Elizabeth reflected on the tense conversation the night before, he told her she shouldn’t worry about Chuck and Charlie’s opinions if the setup works for them. “Our bills are paid and we have a nice life,” he said, telling her it would be foolish to switch roles just because it bothers her brother and father.

In her confessional, Elizabeth admitted she was initially fine with being the one working full-time, but now she felt like Andrei got “a little too comfortable” and said he was “not the man” she originally married.

Andrei told Elizabeth that Charlie keeps asking “stupid questions” to get under his skin, but she said he was just trying to make conversation and learn more about the man in her life. Even so, Andrei felt “pursued” by her brother and father.

Later on, the couple met up with Andrei’s friends at a restaurant and Chuck and Charlie tagged along. Andrei hoped it would “go better” than last time and Elizabeth agreed, admitting her father and brother can be “overprotective.”

At the table, Chuck and Charlie talked to Andrei’s friend from Ireland and they looked for answers about why he ever left Moldova.

Andrei was livid because he felt they were implying he had already set his sights on the green card he would obtain by getting married to Elizabeth. After, Charlie claimed he was just trying to “learn” more about Andrei, but that didn’t cool down the tension. “I’ll talk to you outside,” Andrei said to Charlie.

When Charlie told Elizabeth to “speak up,” Andrei told him to “shut the f–k up” and they jumped out of their seats and got in each other’s faces.

It’s hard to say what will come next after that wild drama!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.