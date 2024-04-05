90 Day Fiancé star Danielle Jbali (née Mullins) wants nothing but the best for her ex-husband, Mohamed Jbali, amid the debut of his new wife and child, she exclusively reveals to In Touch.

“I have known her name since January this year,” Danielle, 50, says about Mohamed’s new wife, Jillian Lee Jbali, on Friday, April 5. “We talk privately and he has shared a photo of the baby with me. The baby is a boy and he is precious.”

The Ohio native hasn’t been told much about Mohamed’s new wife, but does know that she’s a “few years younger than him.”

“They have known each other for several years before getting married,” she explains of her ex’s relationship. “Mohamed and me are friends and we support each other and want the best for each other.”

In Touch exclusively confirmed Mohamed, 30, was married to Jillian on Wednesday, April 3. The exclusive confirmation came two days after the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum debuted their first family photo on Monday, April 1, confirming the woman pictured was the mother of his child.

“The only dream a person should pursue is a … Happy family!” Mohamed wrote via Instagram. In the photo, the truck driver is spotted holding an infant closely to his chest in a sling as Jillian carefully cared for their son.

Mohamed first ignited rumors he welcomed his first child after sharing a selfie with the top of a baby’s head peeking out from the bottom of the frame. “New phase in life,” he captioned the snap on January 29.

The TLC personality confirmed he welcomed baby No. 1 two weeks later, making the special announcement three days before Valentine’s Day. Jillian and Mohamed’s due date for baby No. 1 was December 6, 2023, according to a baby registry viewed by In Touch.

Mohamed is known for his complicated relationship with Danielle, first introduced to fans on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2014. The pair — who share a 15-year age difference — met in a chat room and spent two weeks together in person before getting engaged.

The pair tied the knot in 2014, however, split two months later after Mohamed got his green card. Their drama intensified during their appearances on the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? as Danielle felt used by her husband and tried to get him deported back to Tunisia.

“I felt used, so I filed for an annulment. That was my best chance to get him deported,” Danielle explained in a confessional in 2017. “But when he begged me to file for a divorce instead, I gave in so he could stay in America.” The season 2 alums finalized their divorce that same year.

Danielle and Mohamed have since made amends to their turbulent relationship, with the mom of four first introducing their new improved dynamic during 90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined in 2020.

Danielle said he randomly reached out to her and the two had since “forgiven each other.”

“I haven’t seen Mohamed in three years. He reached out to me about a month ago and we have been chit-chatting here and there,” Danielle explained in the April 2020 episode. She also noted they were starting to “build a friendship.”

The pair continued to show off their blossoming friendship to fans when they reunited in person in June 2022, five years after their divorce was finalized.

“Look who came to Ohio today,” Danielle wrote via Instagram alongside a selfie with her ex. “We have been through so much and are friends after everything, just shows anything is possible.”

Reporting by Nate Grant.

