90 Day Fiance’s Mohamed Jbali’s New Wife Revealed: Meet Jillian

90 Day Fiancé alum Mohamed Jbali confirmed his marriage to an American woman on social media and now, In Touch can exclusively reveal her identity.

Mohamed’s new wife is a woman named Jillian Lee Jbali (née Santana). Jillian’s last name appears to have been changed legally to Jbali after they tied the knot, according to online records exclusively viewed by In Touch.

The TLC alum, 29, debuted Jillian and confirmed she is the mother of his child by sharing their first family photo via social media on Monday, April 1.

“The only dream a person should pursue is a … Happy family!” Mohamed wrote via Instagram. In the snaps, the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum is seen holding an infant closely to his chest in a sling as Jillian carefully tended to the baby boy. In the comment section, the reality TV personality confirmed that his wife and son were pictured and revealed Jillan’s American nationality.

Not much is known about Mohamed’s new bride as her Instagram has been scrubbed of all photos; however, her last name has been changed on her social media profile to Jbali. “And do not try to be consistent, for what is true to you today may not be true at all tomorrow, because you see a better truth,” her Instagram biography reads, quoting American journalist Brenda Ueland. Mohamed and Jillian live in North Carolina and their due date for baby No. 1 was December 6, 2023, according to a baby registry viewed by In Touch.

Courtesy of Mohamed Jbali/Instagram

Mohamed first sparked speculation he became a father in late January after sharing a selfie with the head of a newborn peeking out from the bottom of the frame. “New phase in life,” he captioned the snap on January 29.

The 90 Day Fiancé alum confirmed the news two weeks later, making the special announcement that he welcomed his first child three days before Valentine’s Day.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to you and all my family and friends and the two most loved ones,” Mohamed shared alongside a carousel of photos on February 11. In the snaps, he showed off a red envelope addressed to “Habibi,” which translates to “my love” in Arabic. The next photo featured a newborn dressed in a ruby red and black striped onesie with matching teddy bear slippers.

Courtesy of Mohamed Jbali/Instagram

His ex-wife, Danielle Jbali, who he was married to from 2014 to 2017, publicly congratulated him under the post and thanked him for sharing the news with her privately before the social media announcement.

“Congratulations to you. I am happy for you,” the Ohio native wrote in a lengthy comment. “I [wish] you nothing but the best with your new family. Thank you for telling me two weeks ago before making it public. I appreciate that very much.”

Fans were first introduced to Mohamed on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé, which premiered on TLC in 2014. Mohamed and Danielle — who share a 15-year age difference — met in a chat room and got engaged after spending only a total of two weeks together in person.

Danielle’s closest friends and family were unsure of the foreigner’s intentions — especially after he refused to kiss her during their 2014 nuptials — and their suspicions were seemingly confirmed when Mohamed left the mom of four two months after getting his green card.