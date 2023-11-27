90 Day Fiancé star Clayton Clark detailed the pain he experienced after his fiancée, Analí Vallejos, rejected his sexual advances.

Clayton, 29, tried to set the mood by turning the lights down and giving Analí, 26, a massage during their stay at a hotel, which was documented in a teaser clip for the Sunday, December 3, episode shared by the Daily Mail. However, the romantic evening didn’t go according to plan and Analí chose to go to bed instead of having sex.

Once she woke up, Analí made the situation worse by laughing at Clayton’s discomfort when he said he has “blue balls.”

Known by the clinical term epididymal hypertension, blue balls can cause aching in men during a prolonged state of sexual arousal, according to Healthline.

“When a guy is ready to make babies, but the girl doesn’t want to, the testicles turn blue,” Clayton further explained. After a stunned Analí asked if his “testicles are blue,” he said they were and she replied, “Oh my God. No, that’s nasty!”

Earlier in the night, Clayton set up the room and spread out on the bed as he waited for Analí to arrive. While he hoped the gesture would put her in the mood to be intimate, she had another reaction to finding him on the bed.

“When I get to the room, my surprise is that Clayton is waiting for me,” she said in a confessional. “Maybe he thought he looked like a model, but to me, he looked like a cow all splayed out.”

The couple, who made their reality TV debut during season 10 of the TLC show, first met through a language-learning app. They dated for months and met in person a handful of times before they got engaged. Soon after they decided to get married, the Peru native applied for a K-1 visa in order to travel to the United States.

Clayton and Analí’s awkward moment in the hotel comes after she expressed concerns about his living arrangements. He currently lives in a one-bedroom apartment with two guinea pigs, two chihuahuas and his mother, Violet, who “lives in a walk-in closet.”

Analí was left in shock by the accommodations when she arrived to his apartment during the November 12 episode. “The first thing I notice in this apartment is that there are things everywhere, and it’s really overwhelming,” she said in a confessional. “There’s no couch to sit on, and there’s no table either. So where do they eat?”

“I didn’t know Clayton’s mom lived in the closet. I pictured a small space but not exactly the closet,” she added after seeing the tiny room Violet lives in. “In a closet you can store clothes, shoes, suitcases, etc., but I didn’t know what to say.”