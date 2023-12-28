Chantel Everett is worried about “repeating patterns” after kissing a man in Greece who behaved similarly to her ex-husband, Pedro Jimeno.

During the Monday, January 1 debut of 90 Day: The Single Life, Chantel, 32, took a trip to Greece with her friends after her divorce from the Dominican Republic native, 32. Despite Chantel landing a kiss with one lucky suitor who took her on a fast ride on a motorcycle — the 90 Day Fiancé alum broke down into tears after she realized she was seemingly following “repeated patterns” from her failed marriage.

“Oh my God, no! No. no. no. This is happening to me again,” Chantel yelled as she walked away after the interaction in a teaser clip shared by Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, December 27. “That’s what Pedro did for me. Pedro took me on the four-wheelers on the island.”

Despite her friends trying to convince her that the current situation was “different,” Chantel wouldn’t hear their advice as she firmly stood in the stance that that’s how “Pedro got her.” The Atlanta native declared she reached her breaking point and left in tears.

“I’m here in Greece trying to find love but it’s really derailing me when something triggers me like this,” Chantel told producers in a private confessional. “Time is precious and I need to make sure that I don’t spend too much time thinking about the past.”

Pedro and Chantel separated in April 2022, with the real estate agent filing for divorce one month later. In his May 2022 filing, he claimed their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

Six weeks after Pedro’s initial divorce filing, Chantel filed her own counterclaims, where she accused Pedro of “adultery” and “cruel treatment.” Additionally, the health professional claimed that their “marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

Chantel and Pedro reunited for the final chapter of their spinoff series, The Family Chantel, which premiered on TLC in November. The couple — whose divorce had been finalized — faced off as they dealt with the last ties holding them together, which included the sale of their former Lawrenceville, Georgia, home.

“When Pedro filed for divorce, the rug was definitely ripped out from under me and the wind knocked out of me,” the aesthetics nurse told producers in another scene during the teaser clip. “My entire fantasy of what I had for my life and my marriage was shattered.”