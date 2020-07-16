90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Avery Mills called out The Other Way star Yazan’s family for treating his long-distance love, Brittany, with disrespect on the July 9 episode of the TLC spinoff.

Avery addressed the chaotic scene that left Brittany in tears in a series of tweets on Wednesday, July 15, noting she’s been in a similar situation and her own experience converting to Islam was not even close to being that stressful.

“His family had the chance to show the beautiful side of Islam and have her spark an interest on her own,” the TV personality wrote. “But instead they were rude and she will probably look at Islam in this way. Alhamdulillah my in-laws treat me with respect and love [because] I couldn’t deal with this at ALL.”

Courtesy of Avery Mills/Twitter

“Some Arab parents care more about their reputation than their kids’ happiness,” Avery continued. The reality star said they should have never spoken to her like that. “This is an example [of] how people are Muslim for the culture and not for the religion. Muslims are supposed to help and guide people not put them down.”

In that episode, Brittany had to walk away after getting in a screaming match with Yazan’s mother and father, who were upset to find out she wasn’t ready to get married yet during a visit at their home in Jordan.

The drama started when Yazan’s dad tried to persuade him to speak with Brittany’s father so they could get his blessing to apply for their marriage license and tie the knot right away. At the time, Brittany told his parents that wouldn’t work for her because she wanted her parents to be present for their nuptials.

Courtesy of Avery Mills/Twitter

However, she previously revealed in her confessional that she wasn’t keen on getting hitched immediately because she was still legally married to her estranged husband. Brittany had extra pressure from Yazan’s parents to convert to Islam and leave behind her social media days so she could be the bride they dreamed of.

“Cancel all of this, cancel all the life you’ve been living, and you would marry Yazan and we’ll take good care of you,” his dad told Brittany.

“Yazan, tell her that the woman, this is how it is here,” his mother chimed in. “When a woman wants to get married, this is going to be her family. She has to forget her other family.”

Brittany doesn’t speak their language, so she struggled to understand and follow what they were saying, but knew by the tone of their voice it was getting heated.

Instagram (2)

“I’m not ready for my son to be 26 years old and to keep waiting for you! Yes or no?” his mother yelled. “It’s been a year and we want to see him married and with kids.”

Yazan’s mother was livid because of Brittany’s “excuses” and it caused his father’s blood to boil, too. “And she’d stay in social media and they’ll say that your son’s fiancée is a prostitute!” he said.

While making her exit, Brittany was visibly offended. “I’m sorry that I wasn’t born in Jordan,” she said. “I’m sorry that I don’t know Islam, I’m sorry that I can’t speak Arabic, I’m sorry that I’m not good enough for Yazan.”

We’ll have to wait and see how their relationship develops in future episodes.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on TLC.