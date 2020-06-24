Not fazed. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Brittany revealed she was “hacked” after fans spotted some shady posts about her love interest, Yazan, on her Instagram account. The TLC personality later shared a quick clip of herself on June 24, in which she showed off her stunning glam and smiled for the camera.

“I was hacked or whatever,” she captioned the video.

Brittany’s followers thought the couple was on the verge of a split — or already broken up — after seeing a now-deleted message in which she seemingly called out Yazan for “gaslighting” her and “cheating” with other women. In case you haven’t heard of the term gaslighting, it’s when a person manipulates someone else to the point where they question their own reality, memory or perceptions.

While clearing the air about her page, the model, 26, did leave some other posts on her Instagram Stories. “Woke up in a f–k you mood,” one of the messages read. “Tired of misogynists who think they can groom women. Ima kill all that on behalf of my ladies. F–k misogynists. Women are queens.”

TLC

The duo made their debut in season 2 of the spinoff. “I can’t wait to see my boo,” Brittany said ahead of their highly anticipated meetup in his native country. “For somebody like me to be going to Jordan, it’s pretty crazy,” she admitted.

“I am very excited she is coming here. And I really can’t wait to be with her, have her in my arms,” the 24-year-old said about his leading lady, while also voicing his concerns about their cultural differences.

“She will have to accept our living conditions and adapt to us, and change in a way she’d be able to live with me here in this country,” he said outside the airport while holding a bouquet of roses.

Unfortunately, they got into a dispute shortly after because she hugged members of the 90 Day Fiancé film crew and exposed a bottle of alcohol in her carry-on. Yazan said he specifically told her not to embrace in public or have booze because they are both frowned upon in Muslim countries.

“I’m actually very disappointed by his behavior. It’s not like alcohol is not accepted here,” she said in her confessional. “Of course, I respect his culture and his choices but at the same time, I am not Muslim. Seeing this behavior makes me second guess moving here.”

“This is exactly what my parents warned me about,” Yazan explained about his point of view. “Brittany either doesn’t understand or doesn’t care about the traditions or the country I live in. I risked a lot of things in my life to make this relationship successful.”

We’ve only seen the beginning of their romance at this point on the show, so hopefully things start improving between them!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.