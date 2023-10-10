90 Day Fiancé stars Brandan De Nuccio and Mary Rosa seemingly considered calling it quits due to their intense fights.

The frequent fighting between Brandan, 24, and Mary, 23, has not only had a negative impact on their relationship, but has also given her family a bad reputation around town. In addition to their fighting, the pair have also gotten their neighbors talking when it was revealed they were expecting a baby out of wedlock.

In light of their constant arguing, Brandan and Mary turned to her grandfather, Dionesio, to ask for advice amid their problems during the Monday, October 9, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

“When I found out that Mary is pregnant before marriage, I was hurt,” Dionesio said in a confessional. “But now she’s pregnant and they’re fighting. Chaotic!”

Dionesio began the conversation by making it clear he wouldn’t sugarcoat the situation for the young couple. “You’re pregnant and now he has this habit to walk away after you fight,” he told Mary. “We’re disgracing ourselves to our neighbors. People are talking about us behind our backs. What will happen to your life if this is going to continue? Your child?”

After admitting that they were struggling to work through their issues, Brandan wondered if he should go back to the United States. However, he was caught off guard when Mary responded, “Maybe — because you can’t change your attitude.”

Mary later revealed she was serious about Brandan going home. “If Brandan won’t change and be a better person, like really man enough to be a father, maybe he should leave,” the TLC personality said in a confessional. “Because I don’t want our baby to suffer with all those problems.”

Earlier in the episode, the pair got into an intense fight over the volume Brandan was watching television at. Following the fight, Brandan stormed out of the house and was later found sleeping on a stone bench in town.

“Things got heated. I just felt like I really had to just get out of the house and escape that environment,” he told producers about the argument. “I thought we were gonna get married, and have a family and all this stuff.”

Brandan continued, “But instead of being happy, me and Mary are fighting more and more. I don’t know what to say, what to do. For the most part, I just walk away because that’s how I grew up and sometimes I’ll go to the town square and I’ll just sleep on a stone bench.”

The couple made their reality TV debut during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in July. After meeting online and dating virtually for two years, Brandan moved overseas to be with his online girlfriend in the Philippines.

They were left in shock during the September 18 episode when they learned they were expecting baby No. 1. While Mary had been open about wanting to have children, Brandan admitted he wasn’t as sold on the idea.

“I’ve been waiting over two years to be with this woman and be intimate with her. So when she made the choice to kind of like pop the cherry, I was fully on board,” he said at the time. “And then she’s like, you know, ‘I just really, really want a baby.’ And I thought trying to make a baby will help us become a better couple. Now that she’s pregnant, I’m like, ‘Oh s–t, this is really happening.’ Like, what? Things just got a lot more complicated.”