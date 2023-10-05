90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars Brandan De Nucciõ and Mary Rosa quickly grabbed viewers’ attention due to their seemingly toxic relationship, but fans were shocked even further when rumors spread that Mary was pregnant with baby No. 1. Amid the show’s developments, fans are wondering if Mary has already given birth to their first child.

When Did 90 Day Fiance’s Mary Give Birth to Baby No. 1?

The couple have remained tightlipped on the subject of Mary’s birth on social media, though the timeline of filming 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way indicates that she most likely welcomed her baby as the show’s production takes place months or nearly a year in advance.

Mary sparked rumors that she had already given birth to their baby in August 2023, when she went live on TikTok and fans could swear they heard a baby crying in the background. When asked, Mary said, “I don’t have a baby yet. We’re planning to have a baby.”

In October 2023, Mary added fuel to the birth rumors when responding to a comment on Instagram. “I love you guyz and the baby,” a user wrote, before Mary responded, “thank you,” with a heart emoji included.

90 Day Fiance’s Mary and Brandan Sparked Pregnancy Rumors Before Their Episode Aired

Brandan’s mom, Angela Stiggins, sparked speculation that Brandan and Mary had already become parents when she posted and deleted a meme on July 4 that seemingly confirmed an incoming grandchild.

“In ten years’ time, I’ll have a 21 and 16-year-old, carry on,” the meme read. Angela reposted the photo, adding the caption “I’ll have a 34, 26 & 23-year-old AND a 10-year-old grandbaby!!! Hot damn!!,” seemingly confirming Brandan and Mary were expecting.

In another social media slip up, a family member claiming to be Brandan’s cousin appeared to confirm his and Mary’s pregnancy news while responding to a fan. “Angela and Brandan are my cousins and I cannot wait to see how this plays out when it comes to Mary,” she wrote. She additionally confirmed the couple were still together, adding, “And they’re having a baby, Mary is actually a very sweet person.”

Mary’s pregnancy news was finally confirmed during the September 18 episode of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, with Mary taking a pregnancy test.

“I know that I want to wait until marriage before having sex, but I changed my mind,” Mary said in a confessional with Brandan by her side. “Because when Lolo is gone, I feel so confident and Brandan is here now in person and I really love him.”

Brandan, meanwhile, was shocked by the news and said that he was “processing” the information. “I don’t know how I’m feeling, I just can’t believe you’re pregnant,” he said. “I am happy. This is … let me process it.”

The couple has yet to offer any further update on their baby news, but according to social media users who reportedly viewed Mary’s private Instagram, the couple has not only welcomed baby No. 1, but has shocking news for fans.

Is 90 Day Fiance’s Mary Pregnant With Baby No. 2?

The photos that sparked baby rumors were of Mary with a baby bump in a pink bodysuit. Although Mary posed for a selfie with Brandan’s hands on her lower stomach in the shape of a heart and posted the snaps on social media, she is not pregnant with baby No. 2. While responding to a comment, she said that it was baby No. 1 in the photos.