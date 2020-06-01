Professing their love. 90 Day Fiancé alum Ashley Smith (née Martson) is looking forward to her vow renewal with husband, Jay Smith, she exclusively tells In Touch in a statement. The mother of two reveals she and her longtime love “decided to do new wedding bands” following their romantic reconciliation.

“Our marriage didn’t start off well and left us with a lot of bad memories,” the TLC alum, 34, tells In Touch exclusively about how they are rebuilding their bond post-split.

“We are trying to start fresh with new vows and wedding bands,” the star says. “It’s my dream ring and he let me pick out what I wanted.”

Ashley and Jay endured their fair share of struggles over the years. In January 2019, she filed for divorce, but withdrew the paperwork less than two weeks later. In April, she filed for divorce again, and yet they were seen together at the season 4 premiere party by the end of the month.

Six months later, Ashley confirmed they have “been talking” again. Finally, in March 2020, the reality television couple announced they were officially back together, sharing some TikTok videos of them packing on PDA. “Maybe, this quarantine isn’t that bad after all,” Jay, 22, cheekily captioned one clip.

A few weeks later, the duo confirmed they called off their divorce for the second time in a YouTube video. Even though the couple faced some hardships along the way, Jay admitted they “ripped all [of their] divorce papers up” and are thrilled to see what the future holds.

“I feel like if you have trouble in your marriage or relationship and you choose to try it again, you have to tell yourself before you get back into that relationship ‘the past is the past’ and you chose to forgive what they did,” the blonde beauty explained about her stance on moving forward, garnering support from Jay.

“We are stronger than ever, this time it’s not gonna go like last time, we’re going to stay together,” the Jamaica native added. “This has to work.”

While the pair has no plans to return to the 90 Day Fiancé franchise anytime soon, they are “so excited” for her latest business venture: a new lingerie collection.

“I am launching a limited private collection with Pulchra, owned by Designer Helen Hoey,” Ashley previously told In Touch exclusively about her passion project. “Once quarantine is over, we are opening a store and expanding the collection. We can’t wait to get things moving when life begins to get back to normal.”

Things are looking up!