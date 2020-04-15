Her children are doing just fine, thanks very much! 90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson shut down fans’ concern for her kids following her romantic reunion with husband Jay Smith. On Tuesday, April 14, she took to her Instagram Story to address questions about her son and daughter.

“For all the comments in regards to my kids … They are taken care of very well and live quite a comfortable life,” she told her followers. “So until they drop out of your uterus, they don’t concern you. Periodt! Thanks for coming to my Ted Talk. I’m done now.”

Courtesy of Ashley Martson/Instagram

Ashley, 33, previously let fans know that her children are actually on board with her relationship. “They’re good,” she said in a March 26 Q&A shared on the couple’s YouTube channel. “They like Jay. Jay’s kind of like a big kid. So that’s not an issue. The kids are good.” Jay, 22, chimed in, “The kids [missed] me. We’re having a lot of fun.”

The couple have even talked about having a baby of their own in the not-too-distant future. The two revealed they “don’t really have [a] plan” just yet, but hinted 2025 could be their year. Once they decide they’re ready to take that step, all that’s left to do is find the right surrogate. Though she froze her eggs in order to have future biological children, the mother of two was “forced to undergo a hysterectomy at age 26” due to a cancer scare.

It seems the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After alumni are more in love than ever after going public with their reunion in March. The stars broke the news to fans by sharing TikTok videos they made together. “Maybe, this quarantine isn’t that bad after all,” Jay captioned his clip. His wife shared the same sentiment as she posted a video declaring herself “taken” as her man kissed her on the cheek.

On March 26, they revealed they officially “ripped all [of their] divorce papers up” after filing for a second time. The blonde beauty told fans she forgave the tattoo artist for his past indiscretions and they were moving forward as a team. “We are stronger than ever. This time, it’s not gonna go like last time. We’re going to stay together,” the Jamaica native vowed. “This has to work.”