A new business venture! 90 Day Fiancé alum Ashley Smith (née Martson) reveals she and her husband, Jay Smith, are “so excited” for her upcoming lingerie collection in an exclusive statement to In Touch on April 30.

“I am launching a limited private collection with Pulchra, owned by Designer Helen Hoey,” the 33-year-old exclusively tells In Touch about her latest project. “Once quarantine is over, we are opening a store and expanding the collection. We can’t wait to get things moving when life begins to get back to normal.”

The reality star teased her sultry new line in a message shared on April 29, revealing social distancing has inspired her to get creative. “Getting bored of my isolation sweats and jammies and pretty sure the husband is too. I’m over here working on bringing my sexy back … lingerie collection to be launched soon,” she wrote in a statement via Instagram.

When one of her followers speculated it was a ploy for the duo to get “back” on TLC, the mother of two set the record straight. “If I wanted [to be] on TLC I would be. We are [definitely] not trying to get back on anything. You’re correct, it is for money. It’s work. It’s a business. I assume that’s how you pay your bills as well,” Ashley replied to the commenter.

YouTube

The couple is now on better terms than ever, having announced they have called off their divorce — for the second time — on their shared YouTube channel back in March. In the video, Ashley reflected on their previous struggles and confirmed they have both chosen to leave the past behind them so they can start fresh.

“This time it’s not gonna go like last time, we’re going to stay together,” the Jamaica native, 22, said, noting they are both committed to making it work. Ashley and Jay also discussed how much they still love each other, despite the trials and tribulations they have dealt with along the way. “Makes no sense running around when you can build an empire,” he added.

Jay and Ashley are ready to take their brand to the next level!