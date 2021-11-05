90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Ariela Weinberg opened up in a teaser for the series shared on Friday, November, about how she feels “lost” in her relationship with fiancé Biniyam Shibre “because our relationship has deteriorated completely.”

In a talking head, the mom of one, 30, told cameras, “He agreed to come to Kenya, but I haven’t been able to get in touch with him since then, so I don’t even know if he’s really going to come.”

Chatting with her mother about her relationship issues with Biniyam, Ariela said, “If he comes [to Kenya], great. If he doesn’t want to come, then we’ll have to make a custody agreement.”

After her mom urged to “think what’s best for you and Avi,” Ariela and Biniyam’s son, Ariela responded, “It’s best for Avi to have a family; it’s best for Avi to have a responsible adult in his life who is not going to be out clubbing and with other women.”

In her own talking head, Ariela’s mother said she “decided that I wanted to go along” to their trip to Kenya. “I know that she’s having issues with Biniyam and trying to make a fresh start,” she said, before adding that she wants to “guide them along in the right direction.”

“I’m going to be very nice to him, I’m not going to yell at him, but I’ve already been nice to him, I’ve given him my best face forward,” Ariela told her mom. “Even today, he doesn’t want to pick up the phone. I mean, what can I do? I’m trying the best that I can.”

Ariela also explained that she chose Kenya because “Bini does not need a visa” to travel to the country and that it’s “actually where Avi was conceived.”

Courtesy Biniyam Shibre/Instagram

Two days before the teaser was posted, Ariela reflected on her journey with Biniyam amid their ongoing drama.

“I first arrived in Ethiopia in January 2017. I flew Ethiopian airlines from Israel,” she wrote of her cross-cultural journey. “I had vague notions of what it might be like i

“After that first trip, I just had to keep going back,” she said. “There is something about the air that is different in Ethiopia. It hits me every time I walk out the doors of Bole Airport. I fell in love with a land and a culture. Then, I fell in love with a man. And now, I am falling in love every day with my baby Avi.”

In recent episodes of the TLC spinoff, Ariela accused her fiancé, 32, of cheating on her while she was in America with their infant son to undergo an operation.

“You took the home that I had and you turned it into a party house,” Ariela said while on a video call with Biniyam during the October 31 episode. “You had girls over my house. You had all kinds of people over. I don’t know who is sleeping in my bed, who is sleeping in me and Avi’s bed. What you are doing, it’s so shameful.”

Due to her suspicions, Ariela told Biniyam she wouldn’t move back to Ethiopia after 22-month-old Avi finished recovering, suggesting they either move together to the neighboring country of Kenya or call it quits and figure out a coparenting arrangement for their son.

Fans watched as the long-distance couple got engaged during the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2 finale in November 2020, with Biniyam proposing to Ariela on Timkat, which is the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo celebration of the baptism of Jesus Christ.

The New Jersey native and Biniyam had welcomed their baby boy on December 17, 2019, and cameras captured her emergency C-section in Ethiopia in an October 2020 episode, airing 10 months after Avie’s birth.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. For spoilers and to find out if Ariela and Biniyam are still going strong, click here.