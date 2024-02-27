90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem seemingly responded to haters after husband Michael Ilesanmi went missing and was later found safe.

“They killed your name privately, but God is about to honor your life publicly!” read a cryptic message that Angela, 58, reposted on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 27.

Angela’s cryptic post came one day after she and 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates revealed that Michael, 35, had been missing since February 23. The pair went live on YouTube to share the news, noting that the police were involved.

“Michael left everything here. I know that there’s people probably think, ‘Oh, maybe he just left.’ But like, nothing, not any ID, nothing to show his name on it, no clothing, not a toothbrush. Zero point zero zero. No wallet, nothing. Clothes on his back is what he left with on Friday,” John said, noting that he disappeared from Angela’s home in Georgia with only “$40 on him.”

“If he left on his own, he should have called me,” the reality star said. “Everybody in this town, I’m gonna tell you, they say, ‘Angela, he’s f–king walked out because he’s got no reason to stay here.’ I don’t want to believe that. But it’s looking like he’s planned this the whole f–king time.”

John revealed that Michael moved to the U.S. with Angela in December 2023 after years of long distance while the Nigeria native waited for his visa to be approved.

TLC

Hours after their initial live video ended on Monday, February 26, Angela and John began another YouTube live video with an update. They revealed that the police called Angela and said that Michael was found safe. However, the police said he was “in fear of his life” and didn’t want Angela to know his location.

“[The police] were contacted by Michael. They verified it with him,” John said. “He did have a burner phone or another phone that nobody knew about and on that phone, he had pictures of his passport that he left. They verified his ID. It’s him.”

Angela said she was “f–king mad as hell” that Michael was seemingly hiding from her and let her worry about his safety.

“You feared for your f–king life? So why did you come here? You’ve been with me seven f–king years,” she added, suggesting that Michael used her and 90 Day Fiancé to get to the U.S.

Angela hinted that she was planning to divorce Michael, whom she married in 2020, and already had “three lawyers.”

“Honestly, I’m hurt that he did that, and I love him, but I can’t take him back because what he did here proves that he don’t give a f–k,” she said. “Nigerians, people that backed him, get him a good lawyer because mine is $10,000 a f–king hour.”