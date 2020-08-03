Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi had to make a tough decision about the future of their relationship on the Sunday, August 2, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? She gave him a marriage ultimatum after getting confirmation a pregnancy could put her health at risk, which broke his heart because he really wanted a baby and to be with Angela.

In the first scene, she was waiting for a call from her gynecologist while visiting Lufasi Park with Michael, 31. The anticipation was driving her wild, and Angela, 54, knew she had to have this conversation with Michael before they tied the knot. The reality star confessed she was “scared” to tell him she went to another OB/GYN in America after they previously saw one together.

Courtesy of Angela Deem/Facebook

Angela had a heart-to-heart with Michael and said her postmenopausal bleeding could also be linked to endometrial cancer, revealing she was expecting to get the test results that afternoon. “Why didn’t you tell me before now?” he asked her.

The former Maury star explained she didn’t want to worry him and expressed concerns he would go find a woman to have his child if she is unable to. The TLC alum also told him it’s likely she would need an egg donor to conceive.

When she asked where his head was at, Michael said he had to “think” about it because it was a lot to process. His response upset her, but the Nigeria native explained that being a father is one of his most important goals in life.

“I put three years of my heart into this,” Angela said in her confessional. Of course, she was hopeful he would stay with her no matter the outcome.

Courtesy of Michael Ilesanmi/Instagram

Later on, they got a call from her gynecologist via FaceTime. The doctor told Angela her blood work was “golden” and she was in overall great health. Angela was informed she did not have cancer, just abnormal bleeding. Even though she got a lot of good news, the OB/GYN said getting pregnant would pose several “challenges” for her. “All of your risk goes up” per year, the doctor added.

At the end, Angela said Michael needed to decide what is most important to him.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.