90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Wayne Cornish admitted he was considering ending his marriage to Holly Weeks after her move back to the United States.

“It’s been a bit strange,” Wayne, 40, reacted to Holly, 44, being in the States for “four months” in a teaser of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all shared by the People on Friday, December 1. When asked by host Shaun Robinson if he was considering ending his marriage to Holly, the plumbing business owner nervously replied, “Yeah … I don’t know,” before looking down at the ground.

Holly moved to South Africa and tied the knot with Wayne during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and it hasn’t been smooth sailing. Prior to their nuptials, Holly worried about her safety in South Africa as Wayne’s home had been burglarized in the past multiple times. The Utah native’s solution was moving into a gated community, however, she was unaware at the time that Wayne couldn’t afford to live there.

​​“I don’t have any money save ‘cause I wasn’t planning to buy a house yet,” he told the hairstylist. In a separate interview with producers, Wayne added, “If Holly realizes that there’s absolutely no way that I’m gonna be able to afford to give her what she wants, I’m thinking will she be there emotionally for me?”

The business owner previously opened up about his money problems, explaining he didn’t think Holly would want to be with him if she knew he was struggling financially.

“When I was dating Holly, Holly told me that she would never be with someone that’s financially struggling,” he explained during the August 28 episode. “So she’s just living in the dark, not knowing what’s happening.”

The pair tied the knot during the October 2 episode and married life didn’t make it easier for the barber while living in Africa. Meanwhile, Wayne felt Holly didn’t have as bad a life as she thought she had. “I do feel betrayed because, I mean, I try to make it as safe as possible for her,” Wayne told producers in a solo interview during the November 20 episode. “She has money when she wants to go out.”

Holly and Wayne then discussed the possibility of moving to the United States together. Holly felt she sacrificed “everything” while Wayne hadn’t compromised with anything. “I 100 percent love him but living in South Africa, I feel like I’m losing parts of myself,” Holly told producers. “I don’t wanna stay somewhere I’m not happy. Life’s really short and I don’t know what to tell him, but I can’t live like this.”

After Wayne let it slip that sometimes he wishes they never got married due to their living situation, Holly called him an idiot before saying she was done and walking away from the conversation.