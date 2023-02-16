His side. 90 Day Fiancé star Gabriel Paboga explained why he didn’t tell his fiancée, Isabel Posada, that he’s transgender when they first met.

During season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, fans have watched Gabriel, 32, move from Florida to Colombia to be with Isabel, 34. The couple met through a mutual friend while out at a club and began making out before he was able to explain that he’s transgender.

“I’m not gonna lie, we were, like, dancing real nice together, and we was, like, making out together,” the reality star told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Wednesday, February 15, about why he didn’t immediately tell Isabel. “And I’m like, ‘Oh, crap. She doesn’t know.’”

After noting that he’s always open about being transgender and has a YouTube channel where he shares “advice,” Gabriel added, “I always give people my social media before I even get on the date with them, before, like, I even give them my phone number. … Because people, when you see me, they won’t know.”

He then responded to some viewers’ concerns that he should have told Isabel before they started kissing. “I 100 percent should have, like, that’s why I never get myself in this position,” Gabriel said. “But then it’s like, when you meet somebody in person, and you’re with them, like, do I say it, like, right before? It was just everything happened so fast … Yeah, no, it’s terrible.”

“In a perfect world I would, but I didn’t know that she even liked me in the first place,” the TLC personality continued. “So it’s like, do I tell her that and I’m never going to see her again?”

During the February 5 episode, Isabel admitted she was shocked to learn that Gabriel is a trans man and explained she learned about it through social media.

“I began to see photos of his surgery. I began seeing that he was a trans guy,” she recalled. “That was a big surprise for me. I would have never noticed because Gabe just looks like a man. I had a lot of questions because when I met him, I didn’t see any feminine traits in his body, voice, his face. Everything was perfectly of a man.”

TLC

Soon after, Gabriel told her that he’s transgender and insisted he didn’t want there to be any secrets between them. While Isabel admitted she had never pictured herself with a transgender man, she eventually decided that she wanted to be with him.

“We had a connection from the beginning,” she explained. “I wanted to keep talking to him.”