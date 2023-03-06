A boss! 90 Day Fiancé star Isabel Posada previously worked at a law firm before she met Gabe Poboga. However, after a few months, the Colombia native left her desk job to chase a new dream! Keep reading to find out more about Isabel’s job, what she does for a living and more.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Isabel Posada’s Job?

Prior to meeting Gabriel, Isabel worked for a local law firm. After meeting the entrepreneur, she left her clerical job to help him with his business just a few months after they met.

Gabriel owns and operates a clothing company called GMPwear, which stands for Get More Proud Wear. His company designs and sells underwear for “female to male transgender people who have not had their bottom surgery yet.” The unique design features a built-in “bulge,” and the Florida native’s search for a supplier for his garment business is what led him to the South American country.

TLC

“I started helping him with little things in his company,” Isabel told producers during the March 5 episode. “And I resigned from my work.”

However, now that Gabriel moved his business from the United States, he’s starting over in his new home country. From metric conversions to the foreign language, he now relies on Isabel for her help — something he isn’t entirely happy about.

“I definitely like to be in control, and ever since Isabel’s been working with me, I feel like I’m an assistant,” Gabriel confessed in a later scene. “I feel like I’m working for her.”

While the business owner admitted the experience working with Isabel has been “a little bit emasculating,” he added, “I would not be able to run my business without her.”

“Moving everything from the U.S. to Colombia has been a lot harder than I thought it was gonna be,” he continued.

How Else Does 90 Day Fiance’s Isabel Make Money?

Apart from working with Gabriel, Isabel receives a paycheck for appearing on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

While usually international cast members don’t receive a paycheck due to work permit reasons, it’s “different if filming takes place in their country,” according to Radar Online.

The pay works on a sliding scale and for reference, the network reportedly compensates their American cast members $1,000 to $1,500 per episode.