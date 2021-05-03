Taking the high road. 90 Day: The Single Life star Elizabeth “Liz” Woods responds to boyfriend Ed “Big Ed” Brown‘s daughter Tiffany Brown‘s comments about her after their tense meeting in In Touch‘s exclusive video interview.

“You know, I didn’t really feed into it. It’s just a moment. It’s a moment. It’s such an uncomfortable position. I can’t even tell you the countless times, like outside of anything where I’ve been put in uncomfortable positions with Ed, where I can make a snarky comment or anything like that,” Liz, 28, exclusively tells In Touch. “So it was, it was nothing personal. I could only imagine if I was for, maybe it was a little rude, but it’s okay. It’s okay.”

Big Ed, 55, documented his journey back into the dating scene after his split from his ex-girlfriend, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days costar Rosemarie “Rose” Vega, on season 1 of the discovery+ spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. After meeting Liz, who works as a manager at Ed’s favorite local restaurant in San Diego, the pair quickly went from friends to dating after he finally plucked up the courage to ask her out on a date.

The couple took their relationship to the next level when they officially became girlfriend and boyfriend during a weekend getaway to attend a friend’s wedding. The morning after they spent their first night together intimately, Ed told Liz it was very important to him for her to meet his 29-year-old daughter. Liz thought it was too soon to be introduced to her boyfriend’s adult daughter, but she eventually agreed to meet Tiffany so the couple traveled to Las Vegas together for their first meeting.

After a very tense dinner, Tiffany did not hold back her true feelings about her dad’s new love interest. “Walking in and seeing my dad and Liz, it’s a lot. I’m afraid for my dad to get his heart broken again. Rose and Liz are similar. They both have younger kids and they’re both younger than me. But Liz looks older than me. She looks rugged. Botox does wonders,” she said in her confessional.

Despite Tiffany’s comments about her appearance, Liz assures fans that she did not take them to heart. “I know I’m pretty, so we’re good there,” Liz adds. “We’re good.”

