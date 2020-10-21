90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans learned Deavan Clegg and her estranged husband, Jihoon Lee, got a new puppy when they moved into their permanent apartment in South Korea on the Sunday, October 18 episode. After viewers wondered what happened to their dog after their split in April, Jihoon shared an update on the pup.

“Bam Bam go to [a] new family January 18, 2020 because Little D beat Bam Bam,” Jihoon, 31, claimed via his Instagram Story, revealing they rehomed the dog and mentioning Deavan’s daughter, Drascilla, from a previous relationship. “He lost a lot of hair and it wasn’t good for the baby’s trachea.”

The South Korea native continued, “I’m sure people saw it. When D was streaming Live, Little D was throwing him away.” He also shared another photo of Bam Bam in his new forever home.

Deavan, 23, took to Instagram to deny Jihoon’s claims that her 5-year-old daughter had mistreated the pup. “I find it real disgusting that my daughter’s abuser is still speaking about her in his stories, making up lies to make my child look bad,” the Utah native wrote, doubling down on her claims that Jihoon and his parents, father Hong Ju Lee and mother Jung Lee, had allegedly abused Drascilla while they were living together as a family in South Korea.

“Yet you guys still look at him like an idol? A 31-year-old man talking poorly and lying about a 5-year-old girl he abused. Yet you guys still don’t see it? Alright cool? Disappointed in humanity today,” Deavan continued.

The former couple split in April and Deavan moved back to the United States with Drascilla and the couple’s 18-month-old son, Taeyang. In July, Deavan’s mother, Elicia Clegg, explained to fans that Deavan was just visiting family in America with the kids and had gotten stuck abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic. But just one month later, Deavan confirmed she had moved back to America permanently, hinting there was a “horrible reason” for her relocation. She later confirmed her split from Jihoon and revealed the reason was because of the abuse allegations against her estranged husband, which he’s previously denied.

Courtesy Deavan Clegg/Instagram (2); TLC

In a statement, Jihoon insisted he and his parents are innocent of Deavan’s abuse claims. “I didn’t abuse [her]. She claims that even my parents abused Drascilla,” Jihoon exclusively tells In Touch on Wednesday, October 21. “It’s simple. We didn’t abuse them.”