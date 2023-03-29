Still a couple! 90 Day Fiancé stars Veronica Rodriguez and Jamal Menzies are “together again,” a source exclusively confirms to In Touch.

“They truly do have strong feelings for one another,” the insider tells In Touch on Wednesday, March 29. “And are not together for TV.”

The source adds that Jamal and Veronica, who are both represented by Dominique Enchinton owner of Dominton Talent House, “genuinely want to be with one another” and “are giving it a go” when it comes to their relationship.

The source’s confirmation follows news that the former 90 Day: The Single Life couple was spotted while on vacation in Mexico together earlier this month.

Blogger John Yates took to Instagram on March 15 to share photos captured of the pair enjoying their vacation south of the border. One snap captured the rumored couple hanging outside in the sun, while another was snapped of them ordering a drink at an empty bar.

In the caption, John explained that the pair were in Mexico to celebrate Jamal’s mom Kim Menzies’ birthday.

In Touch previously confirmed in December 2022 that the Charlotte, North Carolina, native was dating her franchise costar following her split from Justin Foster. “They’re having fun,” a separate insider exclusively told In Touch about the new couple at the time.

During the season 3 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all, which aired that same month, the couple gave further insight into the new fling, revealing that Veronica was the one to reach out as she asked for trip recommendations ahead of her visit to Jamal’s hometown of San Diego.

“I was like anything, you know, I should see or things like that, and he was like, ‘I will be in San Diego, and I will meet you and take you to dinner if you would like,’” she told host Shaun Robinson. “I didn’t expect it to go anywhere, but we just really, really hit it off.”

Despite spending the night together, the pair mutually agreed to not pursue a relationship. Jamal admitted he was seeing other women and while Veronica wasn’t dating yet, she was open to the idea.

While Veronica’s best friend, Tim Malcolm, suspected that Veronica wasn’t comfortable yet telling him “to get rid of the other girls,” Veronica and Jamal sparked split rumors in January 2023 after the mom of one seemingly went public with a mystery man.

In the zoomed-in photo, Veronica’s date nuzzled her neck while she gave the camera a flirty smile. The TLC alum gave no hints about her new partner’s identity.

Courtesy of Veronica Rodriguez/Instagram

Only a week later, Jamal held an Instagram Q&A session with fans where he hinted that things between him and Veronica had not fizzled out yet.

“Hey man, I’m actually doing alright. You know, day by day. Veronica is good, we are both in high spirits,” he said in a video message in response to a fan who asked how he and Veronica were doing on January 16. “You know, we’re doing good. So, and thank you for saying we look good together, appreciate it.”

The pair reunited later that month in Veronica’s hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina. While they didn’t pose for photos together, the on and off couple used the same geotag — signaling they were in the same location.

Reporting by Nate Grant