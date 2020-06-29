Trouble with the law. New 90 Day Fiancé star Tim Clarkson was once arrested for a DUI in the state of Iowa, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

The arrest took place on January 3, 2015, and Clarkson, 35, was charged with operating while under the influence – first offense, according to court documents obtained by In Touch. At the time, an officer observed Clarkson driving with an expired registration and pulled him over for a routine traffic stop. Clarkson allegedly had “bloodshot watery eyes and a strong odor of ingested alcohol,” and participated in PBT (preliminary breath test) which indicated he had a BAC greater than .08. He was taken into custody.

He was released hours later and entered an initial plea of not guilty at his arraignment. In April of that year, Clarkson entered a guilty plea in exchange for a fine as well as complete a 48-hour weekend Drunk Driving School certificate program at Kirkwood Community College.

The TLC star is set to make his reality TV debut on the Monday, June 29 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, where he will document his journey as he relocates from Texas to Medellín, Colombia to be with his girlfriend, Melyza Zeta. The couple met at the University of Iowa where they were both students.

“The first night I met Melyza, I was hanging out at a bar I worked at in college. I wasn’t the only guy trying to get her attention,” Tim said in a clip from the upcoming episode. “The other guys were trying to spit their game and I have none. I’m just incredibly goofy but I think it’s those qualities that eventually won her over.”

Melyza was in Iowa working as an au pair at the time. One week later, she had to move to Boston to take another job as an au pair. The couple continued to date long-distance, even after Melyza returned to her native country to continue her studies one year later. “Ultimately, you start wanting to plan and have a real future with somebody,” Tim said, “and the distance is just a wall that is impossible to get past.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.