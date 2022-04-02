Not so fast! 90 Day Fiancé star Tiffany Franco Smith is shutting down the rumors she’s filming for the discovery+ spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life.

“Why do I keep seeing this?” the mother of two wrote via her Instagram Stories during a Q&A session with fans on Tuesday, March 29. “Is there some rumor going around LMAO I’m not.”

The 29-year-old sparked major speculation that she seemingly was filming for The Single Life after she was spotted in Maryland with a production crew according to a photo shared by reality TV blogger The Kelsey Diaries via Instagram earlier this month.

The 90 Day Fiancé spinoff follows former stars of the franchise looking for a second chance at love following their failed relationships — which would mean Tiffany officially cut ties with her husband, Ronald Smith. While the pair have been on and off over the years, she seemingly confirmed their relationship status during the same Q&A.

When asked by another follower if she and Ronald, 31, were still together, the makeup artist coyly replied, “Physically no.”

The TLC star exclusively told In Touch back in January 2022 that she and Ronald had reconciled and were “working on their family.”

The pair’s decision to reunite came five months after the couple seemingly broke up for good. The South African native claimed he filed for divorce in an exclusive to In Touch in August 2021 and even debuted a new girlfriend later that year. As for the reason for the divorce filing, Ronald explained they had been fighting for “some time” and decided they would be better off single.

Ronald and Tiffany first crossed paths in January 2017 after the Maryland resident was on vacation in his home country. The pair were introduced by a mutual friend on a night out and after six months of long-distance dating, they got engaged.

Making their debut on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, the series followed the couple on their road to marriage as they struggled to work through trust issues and Ronald’s past addiction problems.

Originally planning to move to South Africa with her son from a previous relationship, Daniel, the 90 Day Fiancé alum ultimately decided against it citing money issues and safety. After finding out she was pregnant shortly after their wedding, the couple changed their plans and decided to file for Ronald’s spousal visa which would allow him to relocate to the United States. The couple would later welcome their first child together, daughter Carley, in July 2019 with Ronald present during the birth via video call.

Fans watched the couple go through several highs and lows as they returned for the series’ many spin offs, even bringing fans in as they tried to work through their issues in virtual couple’s counseling. However, the distance along with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic would only cause more strain on their relationship.

“I’m not feeling heard by my husband and in a time when I literally can’t turn to anyone else … and the only person I can count on and lean on their shoulder is my husband,” she explained in a confessional. “On top of the distance and this craziness going on right now, there are some trust issues in my relationship with Ronald due to lying because of the gambling addiction. We’re trying to get past it, but all of this, at the same time, is too much.”