’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Season 3 Cast Revealed: Ariela, Biniyam and More Return With New Couples

Love makes the world go around! 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is returning to TLC with new couples and fan-favorites.

Viewers will get to meet Steven and Alina as well as Ellie and Victor for the first time in season 3, and fans can also expect an update from former franchise stars Kenneth and Armando, Jenny and Sumit, Ariela and Biniyam and Corey and Evelin.

This time around, Kenneth and Armando are preparing to get hitched, but are still trying to get approval from Armando’s family ahead of their wedding. Kenneth also quips about Armando becoming a “bridezilla” and wonders how they will navigate their big day. For spoilers and to find out if Kenny and Armando tied the knot, click here.

Meanwhile, other couples are struggling to deal with serious issues in their relationships, ranging from cultural differences to former flames resurfacing from the past.

“I surprised myself with the lengths I’m willing to go to stay here with Sumit,” Jenny says in an emotional teaser clip, revealing she still has concerns that her visa was going to expire and force her out of India. “I am not going to keep leaving and coming back and leaving every damn six months!” she tells Sumit after failing to win over his parents, mom Sahna and dad Anil. “And you’re not going to tell me you’re going to marry me every f––king time,” Jenny adds. “That’s it.”

In a different scene, Ariela reveals that her ex-husband is coming to visit Ethiopia and she surprises Biniyam’s family with the news. After some drama transpires between Ariela and Biniyam, she leaves the country with their son, Aviel, and claims that she has no interest in returning. “I will never go back to Ethiopia after what you’ve done to me and Avi,” the mom of one declares in the teaser clip.

As for the Other Way newcomers, it’s just as stressful of a process for them. “I’m thinking, ‘I’m insane,'” Ellie says about moving to the Caribbean to be with her long-distance beau, Victor, revealing she is going to take a chance and trust her heart. “I guess love makes you crazy,” Ellie adds.

Scroll down to see the cast for season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way!