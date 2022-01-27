90 Day Fiancé star Stephanie Matto has found multiple ways to capitalize off her reality TV fame, especially with her side hustles in addition to appearances on the spinoffs 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and 90 Day: The Single Life. Although she has faced criticism for her unconventional ways of earning cash outside of the show, Stephanie is raking in the dough and not afraid to speak her mind to naysayers. Keep scrolling to learn more about how Stephanie makes a living!

What Is Stephanie’s Net Worth?

Stephanie’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million as of 2022, according to multiple reports, including Monsters and Critics, which claims she could have a net worth of up to $1.4 million.

Courtesy of Stephanie Matto/Instagram

What Is Stephanie’s Job?

As an entrepreneur, Stephanie found several ways to expand upon her earnings after making her debut in season 4 of Before the 90 Days. The YouTube star from Yonkers, New York, had already started to grow a following prior to her appearance on the show, and has since found major success on Patreon and OnlyFans. In 2020, the TV personality made $33,000 on OnlyFans in a two-week period, proving the amount by showing her earnings in a screenshot.

After OnlyFans stopped allowing explicit content, she also launched her own platform Unfiltrd, where other creators can share NSFW content.

“One feature that I thought would be really unique that OnlyFans doesnt have is the ability to actually do phone calls through the platform with your fans,” Stephanie told In Touch exclusively. “Having my own platform that I am the founder of is actually pushing me even more to make the highest quality content.”

Courtesy Stephanie Matto/Instagram

How Much Did She Make After Selling Her Farts in a Jar?

In late 2021, the content creator went viral by revealing she would start selling her farts in a jar and her new business venture ended up being far more lucrative than fans could have imagined.

“So, as of today I have made over $90,000,” Stephanie shared with In Touch in December. “Yeah, it is pretty crazy. It is. And the thing is what I find really awesome about this whole new, like fart jar venture is that I think it’s inspired a lot of people to think outside of the box, as far as ways that they can make money.”

“I have my platform, Unfiltrd, and I know a lot of the creators on there are now starting to think of different ways to make money other than just like selling their photos or videos,” she continued.

After being hospitalized over her diet to keep up with the demand, Stephanie revealed her doctor advised her to change her nutrition plan and to take a gas suppressant medication, which led her to change the way she is handling her fart-jar selling venture in 2022.

Stephanie told In Touch that she decided to launch a new business plan. “It actually comes at a good time because the fart business was both physically and mentally exhausting, and I’m refocusing my efforts on my fart jar NFT project as well as a ‘build-a-brand’ business course for girls!” she said. “There’s a lot still for me to do in this world and I’m glad I’m not stopping anytime soon! Very grateful!”